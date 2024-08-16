Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 4.03 %. The stock closed at 554.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 576.45 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 571.2 and closed at 569.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 575.5 and a low of 550.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 115,530.96 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 647 and a low of 122.25. The BSE trading volume was 1,900,242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹576.45, up 4.03% from yesterday's ₹554.1

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 569.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 584.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 584.6 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price has increased by 3.04%, currently trading at 570.95. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 342.40% to reach 570.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.07%
3 Months85.5%
6 Months122.66%
YTD205.21%
1 Year342.4%
16 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1569.35Support 1544.5
Resistance 2584.6Support 2534.9
Resistance 3594.2Support 3519.65
16 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 416.0, 24.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 549.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1000
16 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32513 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1900 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹569.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 575.5 & 550.05 yesterday to end at 554.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

