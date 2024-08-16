Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹571.2 and closed at ₹569.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹575.5 and a low of ₹550.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹115,530.96 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹647 and a low of ₹122.25. The BSE trading volume was 1,900,242 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹569.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹584.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹584.6 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price has increased by 3.04%, currently trading at ₹570.95. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 342.40% to reach ₹570.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.07%
|3 Months
|85.5%
|6 Months
|122.66%
|YTD
|205.21%
|1 Year
|342.4%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|569.35
|Support 1
|544.5
|Resistance 2
|584.6
|Support 2
|534.9
|Resistance 3
|594.2
|Support 3
|519.65
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹416.0, 24.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹549.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1900 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹575.5 & ₹550.05 yesterday to end at ₹554.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.