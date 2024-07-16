Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 16 Jul 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 626.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 626.15 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day opened at 638.4 and closed at 626.55. The high for the day was 647 and the low was 622.9. The market capitalization stood at 130,553.53 crore. The 52-week high was 645 and the low was 117.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,693,457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 57.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 64083 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1693 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹626.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 647 & 622.9 yesterday to end at 626.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

