Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day opened at ₹638.4 and closed at ₹626.55. The high for the day was ₹647 and the low was ₹622.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹130,553.53 crore. The 52-week high was ₹645 and the low was ₹117.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,693,457 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 57.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1693 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹647 & ₹622.9 yesterday to end at ₹626.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend