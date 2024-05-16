Active Stocks
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹280.1, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹275.6

49 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 275.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280.1 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights Premium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 276 and closed at 273.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 278 and the low was 271.5. The market capitalization stands at 57463.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 345.6 and the low is 110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1254048 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:00:34 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam has a 6.08% MF holding & 2.32% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 6.08% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.59% in december to 2.32% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:32:24 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam had a return on equity of 19.77% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 9.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for return on equity in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 18.30% and 17.25% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:04:51 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam has shown an EPS growth of 21.25% and a revenue growth of 11.76% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 208950.50 cr, which is 3.02% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -100.00% revenue growth and �% profit growth for the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:37:10 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 16.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:04:34 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price rose by 1.63% to reach 280.1, outperforming its peers. While Indus Towers is declining, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills, on the other hand, are experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers340.95-0.85-0.25366.5141.6591883.88
Godrej Properties2875.057.252.032911.01286.5579936.4
Rail Vikas Nigam280.14.51.63345.6110.558401.41
Oberoi Realty1713.3138.158.771629.15883.662295.59
Phoenix Mills2983.6548.451.653266.21390.9553290.66
16 May 2024, 05:30:45 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam stock's price fluctuated between 275.9 (low) and 284.2 (high) on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:51:53 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹280.1, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹275.6

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at 280.1 - a 1.63% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 284.07 , 288.23 , 292.32. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 275.82 , 271.73 , 267.57.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:46:17 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 45.68% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam saw a 45.68% increase in trading volume by 3 PM compared to the previous day, with the price at 280.1, up by 1.63%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:37:39 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:10:13 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹280.35, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹275.6

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 278.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 281.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 281.52 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 03:03:46 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 03:02:17 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days264.35
10 Days272.42
20 Days268.54
50 Days258.33
100 Days244.73
300 Days199.07
16 May 2024, 02:47:13 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 46.62% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 2 PM today is 46.62% higher than yesterday, with the price at 279.75, up by 1.51%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:38:37 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 279.85 and 277.8 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 277.8 and selling near hourly resistance at 279.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1279.2Support 1277.3
Resistance 2280.15Support 2276.35
Resistance 3281.1Support 3275.4
16 May 2024, 02:17:41 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:08:22 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹278.4, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹275.6

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 278.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 271.83 and 278.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 271.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 278.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:45:42 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 43.39% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume as of 1 PM has increased by 43.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 278.4, up by 1.02%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could suggest a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:35:57 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 280.3 and a low of 278.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 278.58 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 277.57 and 276.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1279.85Support 1277.8
Resistance 2281.1Support 2277.0
Resistance 3281.9Support 3275.75
16 May 2024, 01:08:56 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of 275.9 and a high of 284.2 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:55:47 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 39.95% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume as of 12 AM has increased by 39.95% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 279.3, up by 1.34%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:41:16 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 283.02 and 278.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 278.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 283.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1280.83Support 1278.58
Resistance 2282.07Support 2277.57
Resistance 3283.08Support 3276.33
16 May 2024, 12:26:03 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days264.35
10 Days272.42
20 Days268.54
50 Days258.33
100 Days244.73
300 Days199.07
16 May 2024, 12:20:02 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:13:02 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹280.25, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹275.6

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 278.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 281.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 281.52 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:51:22 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 37.56% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Rail Vikas Nigam until 11 AM is 37.56% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 280.25, reflecting a 1.69% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:36:31 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 284.63 and 277.98 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 277.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 284.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.02Support 1278.67
Resistance 2285.78Support 2277.08
Resistance 3287.37Support 3274.32
16 May 2024, 11:28:49 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹280.2, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹275.6

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 278.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 281.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 281.52 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:15:27 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price rose by 2.1% to reach 281.4, outperforming its peers. While Indus Towers saw a decrease in its stock price, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills experienced an upward trend. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropped by -0.18% and -0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers340.8-1.0-0.29366.5141.6591843.45
Godrej Properties2856.5538.81.382911.01286.5579423.41
Rail Vikas Nigam281.45.82.1345.6110.558672.47
Oberoi Realty1702.9127.758.111629.15883.661917.44
Phoenix Mills2986.9551.751.763266.21390.9553349.6
16 May 2024, 11:05:00 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:47:08 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -14.78% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Rail Vikas Nigam traded by 10 AM is 14.78% lower than yesterday, with the price at 282.75, down by 2.59%. Volume traded, along with price, is a vital indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:37:21 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 282.85 & a low of 276.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1284.63Support 1277.98
Resistance 2287.07Support 2273.77
Resistance 3291.28Support 3271.33
16 May 2024, 10:17:36 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:59:36 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 0.83% to reach 277.9, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, like Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers342.951.150.34366.5141.6592422.86
Godrej Properties2855.437.651.342911.01286.5579391.44
Rail Vikas Nigam277.92.30.83345.6110.557942.71
Oberoi Realty1694.7119.557.591629.15883.661619.29
Phoenix Mills2995.860.62.063266.21390.9553507.67
16 May 2024, 09:33:07 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹276.95, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹275.6

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 276.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 271.83 and 278.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 271.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 278.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:15:03 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at 277.10. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have surged by 132.08% to 277.10, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.09%
3 Months8.98%
6 Months71.66%
YTD51.8%
1 Year132.08%
16 May 2024, 08:52:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1278.43Support 1271.83
Resistance 2281.52Support 2268.32
Resistance 3285.03Support 3265.23
16 May 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:18:16 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12312 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1254 k.

16 May 2024, 08:09:12 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹273.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 278 & 271.5 yesterday to end at 273.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

