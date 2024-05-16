Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 280.1, up 1.63% from yesterday's 275.6

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹276 and closed at ₹273.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹278 and the low was ₹271.5. The market capitalization stands at 57463.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹345.6 and the low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1254048 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam has a 6.08% MF holding & 2.32% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 6.08% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.59% in december to 2.32% in march quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam had a return on equity of 19.77% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 9.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for return on equity in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 18.30% and 17.25% respectively.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam has shown an EPS growth of 21.25% and a revenue growth of 11.76% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 208950.50 cr, which is 3.02% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -100.00% revenue growth and �% profit growth for the upcoming quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 16.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price rose by 1.63% to reach ₹280.1, outperforming its peers. While Indus Towers is declining, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills, on the other hand, are experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|340.95
|-0.85
|-0.25
|366.5
|141.65
|91883.88
|Godrej Properties
|2875.0
|57.25
|2.03
|2911.0
|1286.55
|79936.4
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|280.1
|4.5
|1.63
|345.6
|110.5
|58401.41
|Oberoi Realty
|1713.3
|138.15
|8.77
|1629.15
|883.6
|62295.59
|Phoenix Mills
|2983.65
|48.45
|1.65
|3266.2
|1390.95
|53290.66
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam stock's price fluctuated between ₹275.9 (low) and ₹284.2 (high) on the current day.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at ₹280.1 - a 1.63% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 284.07 , 288.23 , 292.32. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 275.82 , 271.73 , 267.57.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam saw a 45.68% increase in trading volume by 3 PM compared to the previous day, with the price at ₹280.1, up by 1.63%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹278.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹281.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹281.52 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|264.35
|10 Days
|272.42
|20 Days
|268.54
|50 Days
|258.33
|100 Days
|244.73
|300 Days
|199.07
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 2 PM today is 46.62% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹279.75, up by 1.51%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 279.85 and 277.8 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 277.8 and selling near hourly resistance at 279.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.2
|Support 1
|277.3
|Resistance 2
|280.15
|Support 2
|276.35
|Resistance 3
|281.1
|Support 3
|275.4
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 16.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹278.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹271.83 and ₹278.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹271.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 278.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume as of 1 PM has increased by 43.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹278.4, up by 1.02%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could suggest a further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 280.3 and a low of 278.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 278.58 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 277.57 and 276.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.85
|Support 1
|277.8
|Resistance 2
|281.1
|Support 2
|277.0
|Resistance 3
|281.9
|Support 3
|275.75
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of ₹275.9 and a high of ₹284.2 on the current day.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume as of 12 AM has increased by 39.95% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹279.3, up by 1.34%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 283.02 and 278.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 278.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 283.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|280.83
|Support 1
|278.58
|Resistance 2
|282.07
|Support 2
|277.57
|Resistance 3
|283.08
|Support 3
|276.33
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|264.35
|10 Days
|272.42
|20 Days
|268.54
|50 Days
|258.33
|100 Days
|244.73
|300 Days
|199.07
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹278.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹281.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹281.52 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Rail Vikas Nigam until 11 AM is 37.56% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹280.25, reflecting a 1.69% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 284.63 and 277.98 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 277.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 284.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.02
|Support 1
|278.67
|Resistance 2
|285.78
|Support 2
|277.08
|Resistance 3
|287.37
|Support 3
|274.32
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹278.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹281.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹281.52 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price rose by 2.1% to reach ₹281.4, outperforming its peers. While Indus Towers saw a decrease in its stock price, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills experienced an upward trend. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropped by -0.18% and -0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|340.8
|-1.0
|-0.29
|366.5
|141.65
|91843.45
|Godrej Properties
|2856.55
|38.8
|1.38
|2911.0
|1286.55
|79423.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|281.4
|5.8
|2.1
|345.6
|110.5
|58672.47
|Oberoi Realty
|1702.9
|127.75
|8.11
|1629.15
|883.6
|61917.44
|Phoenix Mills
|2986.95
|51.75
|1.76
|3266.2
|1390.95
|53349.6
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 17.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Rail Vikas Nigam traded by 10 AM is 14.78% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹282.75, down by 2.59%. Volume traded, along with price, is a vital indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 282.85 & a low of 276.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|284.63
|Support 1
|277.98
|Resistance 2
|287.07
|Support 2
|273.77
|Resistance 3
|291.28
|Support 3
|271.33
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 0.83% to reach ₹277.9, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, like Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|342.95
|1.15
|0.34
|366.5
|141.65
|92422.86
|Godrej Properties
|2855.4
|37.65
|1.34
|2911.0
|1286.55
|79391.44
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|277.9
|2.3
|0.83
|345.6
|110.5
|57942.71
|Oberoi Realty
|1694.7
|119.55
|7.59
|1629.15
|883.6
|61619.29
|Phoenix Mills
|2995.8
|60.6
|2.06
|3266.2
|1390.95
|53507.67
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹276.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹271.83 and ₹278.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹271.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 278.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at ₹277.10. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have surged by 132.08% to ₹277.10, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.09%
|3 Months
|8.98%
|6 Months
|71.66%
|YTD
|51.8%
|1 Year
|132.08%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|278.43
|Support 1
|271.83
|Resistance 2
|281.52
|Support 2
|268.32
|Resistance 3
|285.03
|Support 3
|265.23
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 15.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1254 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹278 & ₹271.5 yesterday to end at ₹273.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!