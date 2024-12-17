Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹467.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹466. The stock recorded a high of ₹475.9 and a low of ₹466.85, with a total trading volume of 376,447 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹97,151.51 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant range, with a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹165.55.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹472.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹465.77 and ₹474.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹465.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.50%, currently trading at ₹472.25. Over the past year, the value of Rail Vikas Nigam shares has surged by 156.57%, reaching ₹472.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.14%
|3 Months
|-12.52%
|6 Months
|20.43%
|YTD
|158.83%
|1 Year
|156.57%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|474.97
|Support 1
|465.77
|Resistance 2
|480.08
|Support 2
|461.68
|Resistance 3
|484.17
|Support 3
|456.57
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 24.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 376 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹475.9 & ₹466.85 yesterday to end at ₹469.9. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.