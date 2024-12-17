Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 469.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 467.15 and closed slightly lower at 466. The stock recorded a high of 475.9 and a low of 466.85, with a total trading volume of 376,447 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at 97,151.51 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant range, with a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 165.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹472.85, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹469.9

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 472.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 465.77 and 474.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 465.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 474.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.50%, currently trading at 472.25. Over the past year, the value of Rail Vikas Nigam shares has surged by 156.57%, reaching 472.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.14%
3 Months-12.52%
6 Months20.43%
YTD158.83%
1 Year156.57%
17 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1474.97Support 1465.77
Resistance 2480.08Support 2461.68
Resistance 3484.17Support 3456.57
17 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 24.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
17 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5669 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 376 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹466 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 475.9 & 466.85 yesterday to end at 469.9. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

