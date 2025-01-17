Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹388 and closed at ₹371.9, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹415 and a low of ₹385.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹85,725.60 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹203.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,051,844 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 386.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹415 & ₹385.75 yesterday to end at ₹411. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.