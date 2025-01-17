Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 10.51 %. The stock closed at 371.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 388 and closed at 371.9, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 415 and a low of 385.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 85,725.60 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 203.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,051,844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5224 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 386.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

17 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹371.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 415 & 385.75 yesterday to end at 411. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

