Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 290.75, up 3.8% from yesterday's 280.1

48 min read . 08:05 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 3.8 %. The stock closed at 280.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 290.75 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 277.1 and closed at 275.6. The stock reached a high of 284.2 and a low of 275.9. The market capitalization stood at 58,401.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 345.6 and the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,520,928 shares traded.

17 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam has a 6.08% MF holding & 2.32% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 6.08% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.59% in december to 2.32% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:40 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam achieved a ROE of 19.77% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 9.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 18.30% and 17.25% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:03 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam has shown an EPS growth of 21.25% and a revenue growth of 11.76% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 208950.50 cr, which is 3.02% higher than the revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -100.00% and �% profit growth for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 19.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:07 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price rose by 3.8% to reach 290.75, outperforming its peers. While Godrej Properties is declining, Indus Towers, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers344.23.250.95366.5141.6592759.73
Godrej Properties2853.8-6.15-0.222911.01286.5579346.95
Rail Vikas Nigam290.7510.653.8345.6110.560621.96
Oberoi Realty1741.4528.151.641730.0883.663319.12
Phoenix Mills3038.0554.41.823266.21390.9554262.29
17 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of 280.65 and a high of 293.4 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹290.75, up 3.8% from yesterday's ₹280.1

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at 290.75 - a 3.8% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 296.1 , 301.3 , 309.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 283.1 , 275.3 , 270.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 110.83% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 3 PM is 110.83% higher than yesterday, with the price at 290.75, reflecting a 3.8% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:11 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹291.3, up 4% from yesterday's ₹280.1

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 284.07 & second resistance of 288.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 292.32. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 292.32 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days265.48
10 Days271.35
20 Days269.22
50 Days258.62
100 Days245.72
300 Days199.81
17 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:50 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 120.07% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 2 PM has increased by 120.07% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 291.6, up by 4.11%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 294.07 and 289.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 289.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 294.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1292.85Support 1290.65
Resistance 2294.15Support 2289.75
Resistance 3295.05Support 3288.45
17 May 2024, 02:08 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹291.8, up 4.18% from yesterday's ₹280.1

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 284.07 & second resistance of 288.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 292.32. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 292.32 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 01:55 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 90.73% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The volume of Rail Vikas Nigam traded by 1 PM today is 90.73% higher than yesterday, with the price at 291.15, up by 3.95%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 293.4 and a trough of 289.2 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 292.3 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1294.07Support 1289.87
Resistance 2295.83Support 2287.43
Resistance 3298.27Support 3285.67
17 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam stock had a low of 280.65 and a high of 293 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:53 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 92.53% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM has increased by 92.53% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 290.5, reflecting a 3.71% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 293.33 and 289.33 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 289.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 293.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1292.3Support 1290.35
Resistance 2293.3Support 2289.4
Resistance 3294.25Support 3288.4
17 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹290.65, up 3.77% from yesterday's ₹280.1

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 284.07 & second resistance of 288.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 292.32. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 292.32 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 96.38% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The volume of Rail Vikas Nigam traded by 11 AM is 96.38% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 291.8, reflecting a 4.18% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 293.67 and 286.67 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 286.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 293.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1293.33Support 1289.33
Resistance 2294.92Support 2286.92
Resistance 3297.33Support 3285.33
17 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹291.9, up 4.21% from yesterday's ₹280.1

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 284.07 & second resistance of 288.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 292.32. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 292.32 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price increased by 4.23% to reach 291.95, outperforming its peers. While Godrej Properties and Phoenix Mills are experiencing a decline in their stock prices, Indus Towers and Oberoi Realty's stocks are on the rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers344.63.651.07366.5141.6592867.53
Godrej Properties2836.5-23.45-0.822911.01286.5578865.94
Rail Vikas Nigam291.9511.854.23345.6110.560872.16
Oberoi Realty1732.218.91.11730.0883.662982.79
Phoenix Mills2951.0-32.65-1.093266.21390.9552707.5
17 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 198.25% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume was 198.25% higher by 10 AM compared to yesterday, while the price was at 290.2, up by 3.61%. Volume traded, as well as price, are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume might signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 293.0 & a low of 286.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1293.67Support 1286.67
Resistance 2296.83Support 2282.83
Resistance 3300.67Support 3279.67
17 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price rose by 3.96% to reach 291.2, outperforming its peers. While Phoenix Mills is experiencing a decline, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty are all showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and -0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers346.455.51.61366.5141.6593366.09
Godrej Properties2875.915.950.562911.01286.5579961.42
Rail Vikas Nigam291.211.13.96345.6110.560715.79
Oberoi Realty1733.320.01.171730.0883.663022.79
Phoenix Mills2965.05-18.6-0.623266.21390.9552958.45
17 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹289.05, up 3.2% from yesterday's ₹280.1

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 284.07 & second resistance of 288.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 292.32. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 292.32 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.52% and is currently trading at 287.15. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have gained 130.00%, reaching 287.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.35%
3 Months5.67%
6 Months76.87%
YTD54.37%
1 Year130.0%
17 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1284.07Support 1275.82
Resistance 2288.23Support 2271.73
Resistance 3292.32Support 3267.57
17 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12527 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1520 k.

17 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹275.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 284.2 & 275.9 yesterday to end at 275.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

