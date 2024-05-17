Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 290.75, up 3.8% from yesterday's 280.1

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹277.1 and closed at ₹275.6. The stock reached a high of ₹284.2 and a low of ₹275.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹58,401.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹345.6 and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,520,928 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam has a 6.08% MF holding & 2.32% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 6.08% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.59% in december to 2.32% in march quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam achieved a ROE of 19.77% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 9.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 18.30% and 17.25% respectively.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam has shown an EPS growth of 21.25% and a revenue growth of 11.76% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 208950.50 cr, which is 3.02% higher than the revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -100.00% and �% profit growth for the upcoming quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 19.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price rose by 3.8% to reach ₹290.75, outperforming its peers. While Godrej Properties is declining, Indus Towers, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|344.2
|3.25
|0.95
|366.5
|141.65
|92759.73
|Godrej Properties
|2853.8
|-6.15
|-0.22
|2911.0
|1286.55
|79346.95
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|290.75
|10.65
|3.8
|345.6
|110.5
|60621.96
|Oberoi Realty
|1741.45
|28.15
|1.64
|1730.0
|883.6
|63319.12
|Phoenix Mills
|3038.05
|54.4
|1.82
|3266.2
|1390.95
|54262.29
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of ₹280.65 and a high of ₹293.4 on the current trading day.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at ₹290.75 - a 3.8% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 296.1 , 301.3 , 309.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 283.1 , 275.3 , 270.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 3 PM is 110.83% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹290.75, reflecting a 3.8% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹284.07 & second resistance of ₹288.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹292.32. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹292.32 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|265.48
|10 Days
|271.35
|20 Days
|269.22
|50 Days
|258.62
|100 Days
|245.72
|300 Days
|199.81
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 2 PM has increased by 120.07% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹291.6, up by 4.11%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 294.07 and 289.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 289.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 294.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|292.85
|Support 1
|290.65
|Resistance 2
|294.15
|Support 2
|289.75
|Resistance 3
|295.05
|Support 3
|288.45
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 20.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹284.07 & second resistance of ₹288.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹292.32. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹292.32 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The volume of Rail Vikas Nigam traded by 1 PM today is 90.73% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹291.15, up by 3.95%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 293.4 and a trough of 289.2 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 292.3 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|294.07
|Support 1
|289.87
|Resistance 2
|295.83
|Support 2
|287.43
|Resistance 3
|298.27
|Support 3
|285.67
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam stock had a low of ₹280.65 and a high of ₹293 on the current day.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM has increased by 92.53% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹290.5, reflecting a 3.71% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 293.33 and 289.33 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 289.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 293.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|292.3
|Support 1
|290.35
|Resistance 2
|293.3
|Support 2
|289.4
|Resistance 3
|294.25
|Support 3
|288.4
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|265.48
|10 Days
|271.35
|20 Days
|269.22
|50 Days
|258.62
|100 Days
|245.72
|300 Days
|199.81
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹284.07 & second resistance of ₹288.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹292.32. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹292.32 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The volume of Rail Vikas Nigam traded by 11 AM is 96.38% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹291.8, reflecting a 4.18% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 293.67 and 286.67 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 286.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 293.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|293.33
|Support 1
|289.33
|Resistance 2
|294.92
|Support 2
|286.92
|Resistance 3
|297.33
|Support 3
|285.33
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹284.07 & second resistance of ₹288.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹292.32. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹292.32 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price increased by 4.23% to reach ₹291.95, outperforming its peers. While Godrej Properties and Phoenix Mills are experiencing a decline in their stock prices, Indus Towers and Oberoi Realty's stocks are on the rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|344.6
|3.65
|1.07
|366.5
|141.65
|92867.53
|Godrej Properties
|2836.5
|-23.45
|-0.82
|2911.0
|1286.55
|78865.94
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|291.95
|11.85
|4.23
|345.6
|110.5
|60872.16
|Oberoi Realty
|1732.2
|18.9
|1.1
|1730.0
|883.6
|62982.79
|Phoenix Mills
|2951.0
|-32.65
|-1.09
|3266.2
|1390.95
|52707.5
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 19.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume was 198.25% higher by 10 AM compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹290.2, up by 3.61%. Volume traded, as well as price, are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume might signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 293.0 & a low of 286.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|293.67
|Support 1
|286.67
|Resistance 2
|296.83
|Support 2
|282.83
|Resistance 3
|300.67
|Support 3
|279.67
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price rose by 3.96% to reach ₹291.2, outperforming its peers. While Phoenix Mills is experiencing a decline, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty are all showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and -0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|346.45
|5.5
|1.61
|366.5
|141.65
|93366.09
|Godrej Properties
|2875.9
|15.95
|0.56
|2911.0
|1286.55
|79961.42
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|291.2
|11.1
|3.96
|345.6
|110.5
|60715.79
|Oberoi Realty
|1733.3
|20.0
|1.17
|1730.0
|883.6
|63022.79
|Phoenix Mills
|2965.05
|-18.6
|-0.62
|3266.2
|1390.95
|52958.45
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹284.07 & second resistance of ₹288.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹292.32. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹292.32 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.52% and is currently trading at ₹287.15. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have gained 130.00%, reaching ₹287.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.35%
|3 Months
|5.67%
|6 Months
|76.87%
|YTD
|54.37%
|1 Year
|130.0%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|284.07
|Support 1
|275.82
|Resistance 2
|288.23
|Support 2
|271.73
|Resistance 3
|292.32
|Support 3
|267.57
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 16.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1520 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹284.2 & ₹275.9 yesterday to end at ₹275.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!