Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹472 and closed slightly lower at ₹469.9. The stock experienced a high of ₹481.95 and a low of ₹465.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹97,975.09 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹165.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 687,284 shares for the day.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock experienced a low of ₹456.25 and a high of ₹466.90 today. This range reflects a modest fluctuation in price, indicating potential investor interest and market activity surrounding the stock.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 89.80% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹457.3, reflecting a drop of 2.35%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam reached a high of 460.7 and a low of 458.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 458.88 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor further support levels at 457.37 and 455.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|460.1
|Support 1
|457.4
|Resistance 2
|461.75
|Support 2
|456.35
|Resistance 3
|462.8
|Support 3
|454.7
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|468.13
|10 Days
|456.45
|20 Days
|443.23
|50 Days
|454.18
|100 Days
|508.64
|300 Days
|421.23
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of ₹464.17 & second support of ₹459.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹450.42. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹450.42 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume has decreased by 90.21% compared to yesterday, while the share price is currently at ₹458.85, reflecting a decline of 2.02%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 463.98 and 457.43 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 457.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 463.98.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of ₹464.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹459.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹459.33 then there can be further negative price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam decreased by 1.92% today, trading at ₹459.3, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Indus Towers and Godrej Properties are experiencing declines, others such as DLF and Macrotech Developers are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.38% and 0.54%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|DLF
|874.9
|2.8
|0.32
|967.0
|670.25
|216565.02
|Macrotech Developers
|1494.7
|6.2
|0.42
|1648.0
|876.75
|148641.37
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|459.3
|-9.0
|-1.92
|647.0
|165.55
|95764.97
|Indus Towers
|343.0
|-2.3
|-0.67
|460.7
|176.45
|92436.34
|Godrej Properties
|2970.0
|-20.7
|-0.69
|3400.0
|1863.5
|82577.77
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume has plummeted by 90.32% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹460.95, reflecting a decrease of 1.57%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may indicate the potential for further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 464.6 & a low of 458.05 in the previous trading hour.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam decreased by 1.35% today, trading at ₹462, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like DLF, Macrotech Developers, and Godrej Properties are experiencing declines, Indus Towers is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight variations, with Nifty down by 0.08% and Sensex up by 0.21%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|DLF
|871.85
|-0.25
|-0.03
|967.0
|670.25
|215810.05
|Macrotech Developers
|1485.0
|-3.5
|-0.24
|1648.0
|876.75
|147676.75
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|462.0
|-6.3
|-1.35
|647.0
|165.55
|96327.93
|Indus Towers
|345.75
|0.45
|0.13
|460.7
|176.45
|93177.45
|Godrej Properties
|2982.0
|-8.7
|-0.29
|3400.0
|1863.5
|82911.42
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of ₹464.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹459.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹459.33 then there can be further negative price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 1.65%, currently trading at ₹460.55. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 156.46%, reaching ₹460.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same period. Note that my training data goes up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.12%
|3 Months
|-9.11%
|6 Months
|18.23%
|YTD
|157.95%
|1 Year
|156.46%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|477.92
|Support 1
|464.17
|Resistance 2
|486.83
|Support 2
|459.33
|Resistance 3
|491.67
|Support 3
|450.42
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 687 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹481.95 & ₹465.5 yesterday to end at ₹468.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.