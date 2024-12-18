Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 468.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 458.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 472 and closed slightly lower at 469.9. The stock experienced a high of 481.95 and a low of 465.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 97,975.09 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 165.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 687,284 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:05 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock experienced a low of 456.25 and a high of 466.90 today. This range reflects a modest fluctuation in price, indicating potential investor interest and market activity surrounding the stock.

18 Dec 2024, 12:49 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -89.80% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 89.80% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 457.3, reflecting a drop of 2.35%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:38 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam reached a high of 460.7 and a low of 458.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 458.88 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor further support levels at 457.37 and 455.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1460.1Support 1457.4
Resistance 2461.75Support 2456.35
Resistance 3462.8Support 3454.7
18 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days468.13
10 Days456.45
20 Days443.23
50 Days454.18
100 Days508.64
300 Days421.23
18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹458.5, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹468.3

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of 464.17 & second support of 459.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 450.42. If the stock price breaks the final support of 450.42 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:55 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -90.21% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume has decreased by 90.21% compared to yesterday, while the share price is currently at 458.85, reflecting a decline of 2.02%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further declines.

18 Dec 2024, 11:53 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 463.98 and 457.43 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 457.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 463.98. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.88Support 1458.88
Resistance 2463.37Support 2457.37
Resistance 3464.88Support 3455.88
18 Dec 2024, 11:23 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹460, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹468.3

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of 464.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 459.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of 459.33 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam decreased by 1.92% today, trading at 459.3, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Indus Towers and Godrej Properties are experiencing declines, others such as DLF and Macrotech Developers are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.38% and 0.54%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
DLF874.92.80.32967.0670.25216565.02
Macrotech Developers1494.76.20.421648.0876.75148641.37
Rail Vikas Nigam459.3-9.0-1.92647.0165.5595764.97
Indus Towers343.0-2.3-0.67460.7176.4592436.34
Godrej Properties2970.0-20.7-0.693400.01863.582577.77
18 Dec 2024, 11:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 22.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 10:46 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -90.32% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume has plummeted by 90.32% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 460.95, reflecting a decrease of 1.57%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may indicate the potential for further price declines.

18 Dec 2024, 10:36 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 464.6 & a low of 458.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.98Support 1457.43
Resistance 2467.57Support 2454.47
Resistance 3470.53Support 3450.88
18 Dec 2024, 10:13 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:50 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam decreased by 1.35% today, trading at 462, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like DLF, Macrotech Developers, and Godrej Properties are experiencing declines, Indus Towers is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight variations, with Nifty down by 0.08% and Sensex up by 0.21%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
DLF871.85-0.25-0.03967.0670.25215810.05
Macrotech Developers1485.0-3.5-0.241648.0876.75147676.75
Rail Vikas Nigam462.0-6.3-1.35647.0165.5596327.93
Indus Towers345.750.450.13460.7176.4593177.45
Godrej Properties2982.0-8.7-0.293400.01863.582911.42
18 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹461.7, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹468.3

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of 464.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 459.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of 459.33 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 1.65%, currently trading at 460.55. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 156.46%, reaching 460.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same period. Note that my training data goes up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.12%
3 Months-9.11%
6 Months18.23%
YTD157.95%
1 Year156.46%
18 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1477.92Support 1464.17
Resistance 2486.83Support 2459.33
Resistance 3491.67Support 3450.42
18 Dec 2024, 08:37 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 23.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5661 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 687 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹469.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 481.95 & 465.5 yesterday to end at 468.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

