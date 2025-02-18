Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹336.25 and closed significantly higher at ₹360. The stock reached a high of ₹354.85 and a low of ₹333.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹71,415.25 crore, the shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange totaled 1,711,943. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213, reflecting substantial price volatility.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 1.21% today, currently trading at ₹338.45. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have seen a price increase of 36.05%, reaching ₹338.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.22%
|3 Months
|-16.27%
|6 Months
|-40.29%
|YTD
|-18.99%
|1 Year
|36.05%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|353.78
|Support 1
|331.53
|Resistance 2
|365.42
|Support 2
|320.92
|Resistance 3
|376.03
|Support 3
|309.28
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 4.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10797 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1711 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹360 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹354.85 & ₹333.60 yesterday to end at ₹342.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend