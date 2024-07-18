Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam shares fall in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -4.27 %. The stock closed at 620.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 593.7 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of 626.95, a close price of 626.15, a high of 631.65, and a low of 605. The market capitalization was 129302.52 cr. The 52-week high was 647 and the 52-week low was 118.75. The BSE volume for the day was 3846264 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹593.7, down -4.27% from yesterday's ₹620.15

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of 606.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 592.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of 592.18 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 622.35. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have surged by 418.30% to 622.35, while Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.26%
3 Months117.31%
6 Months177.41%
YTD241.59%
1 Year418.3%
18 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1632.97Support 1606.17
Resistance 2645.78Support 2592.18
Resistance 3659.77Support 3579.37
18 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 56.78% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 64279 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

18 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹626.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 631.65 & 605 yesterday to end at 620.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

