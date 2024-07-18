Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam shares fall in trading today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹626.95, a close price of ₹626.15, a high of ₹631.65, and a low of ₹605. The market capitalization was ₹129302.52 cr. The 52-week high was ₹647 and the 52-week low was ₹118.75. The BSE volume for the day was 3846264 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of ₹606.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹592.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹592.18 then there can be further negative price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹622.35. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have surged by 418.30% to ₹622.35, while Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.26%
|3 Months
|117.31%
|6 Months
|177.41%
|YTD
|241.59%
|1 Year
|418.3%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|632.97
|Support 1
|606.17
|Resistance 2
|645.78
|Support 2
|592.18
|Resistance 3
|659.77
|Support 3
|579.37
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 56.78% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹631.65 & ₹605 yesterday to end at ₹620.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend