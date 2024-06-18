Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Ground in Trading Today

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 2.45 %. The stock closed at 390 per share. The stock is currently trading at 399.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price on the last day opened at 391.85, reaching a high of 393.3 and a low of 386.55 before closing at 390.35. The company's market capitalization stands at 81,315.78 crore with a 52-week high of 424.95 and a 52-week low of 116.15. The BSE trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam was recorded at 1,587,433 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹399.55, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹390

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 393.62 & second resistance of 397.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 400.57. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 400.57 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.08% and is currently trading at 402.00. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 217.49% to 402.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.18%
3 Months49.93%
6 Months113.05%
YTD114.93%
1 Year217.49%
18 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1393.62Support 1386.67
Resistance 2397.03Support 2383.13
Resistance 3400.57Support 3379.72
18 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 40.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46432 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1587 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹390.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 393.3 & 386.55 yesterday to end at 390.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

