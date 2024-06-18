Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Ground in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price on the last day opened at ₹391.85, reaching a high of ₹393.3 and a low of ₹386.55 before closing at ₹390.35. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹81,315.78 crore with a 52-week high of ₹424.95 and a 52-week low of ₹116.15. The BSE trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam was recorded at 1,587,433 shares on that day.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹393.62 & second resistance of ₹397.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹400.57. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹400.57 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.08% and is currently trading at ₹402.00. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 217.49% to ₹402.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.18%
|3 Months
|49.93%
|6 Months
|113.05%
|YTD
|114.93%
|1 Year
|217.49%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|393.62
|Support 1
|386.67
|Resistance 2
|397.03
|Support 2
|383.13
|Resistance 3
|400.57
|Support 3
|379.72
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 40.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1587 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹393.3 & ₹386.55 yesterday to end at ₹390.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend