Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹333.15, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹328.10

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹330.80 and closed at ₹329.20, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹334.25 and a low of ₹325.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹68,409.51 crore, the stock's performance remains notable compared to its 52-week high of ₹647 and low of ₹213. The BSE volume recorded was 314,847 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Shareholding information
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam has a 0.19% MF holding & 5.10% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.21% in to 0.19% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 5.05% in to 5.10% in quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Rail Vikas Nigam has a ROE of 19.69% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 10.88% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.00% & 14.00% respectively.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Rail Vikas Nigam has delivered a EPS growth of 16.66% & a revenue growth of 12.43% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 202101.40 cr which is -7.67% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 18.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.54% today, reaching ₹333.15, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Phoenix Mills are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1115.15
|51.65
|4.86
|1648.0
|1013.25
|111415.02
|Indus Towers
|336.65
|6.05
|1.83
|460.7
|234.0
|88813.75
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|333.15
|5.05
|1.54
|647.0
|220.0
|69462.44
|Godrej Properties
|2028.45
|53.45
|2.71
|3400.0
|1903.85
|60961.26
|Phoenix Mills
|1609.25
|49.9
|3.2
|2068.15
|1262.5
|57532.14
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock today recorded a low of ₹329.25 and reached a high of ₹335.30. This trading range indicates a moderate level of volatility for the day, reflecting market sentiments and potential investor interest in the company's performance.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹333.15, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹328.10
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at ₹333.15 - a 1.54% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 335.75 , 338.65 , 341.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 329.6 , 326.35 , 323.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 0.53% higher than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.53% compared to yesterday, with the price standing at ₹333.15, reflecting a rise of 1.54%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹332.90, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹328.10
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹332.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹324.5 and ₹333.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹324.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 333.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Neutral and long term trend is Bearish
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|334.08
|10 Days
|332.66
|20 Days
|347.47
|50 Days
|383.50
|100 Days
|413.66
|300 Days
|459.70
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -8.43% lower than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 8.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹332.45, reflecting a decline of 1.33%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 332.35 & a low of 330.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 331.97 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|332.7
|Support 1
|331.15
|Resistance 2
|333.3
|Support 2
|330.2
|Resistance 3
|334.25
|Support 3
|329.6
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹331.55, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹328.10
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹331.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹324.5 and ₹333.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹324.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 333.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -8.55% lower than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume has decreased by 8.55% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹331.35, reflecting a decline of 0.99%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 331.85 & a low of 330.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 331.42 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 331.03 & 330.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|331.97
|Support 1
|330.62
|Resistance 2
|332.58
|Support 2
|329.88
|Resistance 3
|333.32
|Support 3
|329.27
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock experienced a low of ₹329.25 and a high of ₹335.30 today. The price movement reflects a modest range, indicating some volatility within the trading session while maintaining a focus on the overall performance in the market.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -11.65% lower than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 11.65% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹330.50, reflecting a decline of 0.73%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 332.95 & a low of 331.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 331.52 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 330.63 & 329.72 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|332.57
|Support 1
|331.42
|Resistance 2
|333.33
|Support 2
|331.03
|Resistance 3
|333.72
|Support 3
|330.27
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹332.55, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹328.10
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹332.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹324.5 and ₹333.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹324.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 333.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -14.85% lower than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam has experienced a trading volume that is 14.85% lower than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at ₹332.40, reflecting a decrease of 1.31%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. When there is an increase in price accompanied by high volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a decline in price coupled with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 334.5 and 332.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 332.3 and selling near hourly resistance 334.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|333.32
|Support 1
|331.52
|Resistance 2
|334.23
|Support 2
|330.63
|Resistance 3
|335.12
|Support 3
|329.72
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹332.15, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹328.10
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹332.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹324.5 and ₹333.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹324.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 333.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.22% today, reaching ₹332.10, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Phoenix Mills are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1069.9
|6.4
|0.6
|1648.0
|1013.25
|106894.08
|Indus Towers
|334.75
|4.15
|1.26
|460.7
|234.0
|88312.5
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|332.1
|4.0
|1.22
|647.0
|220.0
|69243.52
|Godrej Properties
|2000.6
|25.6
|1.3
|3400.0
|1903.85
|60124.28
|Phoenix Mills
|1594.25
|34.9
|2.24
|2068.15
|1262.5
|56995.88
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -20.89% lower than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume has decreased by 20.89% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹332.60, reflecting a decline of 1.37%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 334.7 & a low of 332.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|334.5
|Support 1
|332.3
|Resistance 2
|335.7
|Support 2
|331.3
|Resistance 3
|336.7
|Support 3
|330.1
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.84% today, reaching ₹334.15, aligning with the positive trends of its peers. Companies like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Phoenix Mills are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.78% and 0.76%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1080.35
|16.85
|1.58
|1648.0
|1013.25
|107938.14
|Indus Towers
|334.15
|3.55
|1.07
|460.7
|234.0
|88154.21
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|334.15
|6.05
|1.84
|647.0
|220.0
|69670.95
|Godrej Properties
|2003.55
|28.55
|1.45
|3400.0
|1903.85
|60212.93
|Phoenix Mills
|1577.85
|18.5
|1.19
|2068.15
|1262.5
|56409.57
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹334.20, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹328.10
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹333.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹338.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹338.2 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.62%, currently trading at ₹333.40. Over the past year, the stock has seen a remarkable gain of 33.76%, reaching ₹333.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.82%
|3 Months
|-22.96%
|6 Months
|-39.77%
|YTD
|-22.3%
|1 Year
|33.76%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|333.35
|Support 1
|324.5
|Resistance 2
|338.2
|Support 2
|320.5
|Resistance 3
|342.2
|Support 3
|315.65
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15927 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹329.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹334.25 & ₹325.25 yesterday to end at ₹328.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend