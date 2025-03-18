Explore
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹333.15, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹328.10
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹333.15, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹328.10

12 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 328.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.15 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights Premium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 330.80 and closed at 329.20, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 334.25 and a low of 325.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 68,409.51 crore, the stock's performance remains notable compared to its 52-week high of 647 and low of 213. The BSE volume recorded was 314,847 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02:41 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Shareholding information

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam has a 0.19% MF holding & 5.10% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.21% in to 0.19% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 5.05% in to 5.10% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:32:10 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Rail Vikas Nigam has a ROE of 19.69% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 10.88% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.00% & 14.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:02:19 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Rail Vikas Nigam has delivered a EPS growth of 16.66% & a revenue growth of 12.43% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 202101.40 cr which is -7.67% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:33:13 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 270.0, 18.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2211
18 Mar 2025, 06:06:31 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.54% today, reaching 333.15, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Phoenix Mills are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macrotech Developers1115.1551.654.861648.01013.25111415.02
Indus Towers336.656.051.83460.7234.088813.75
Rail Vikas Nigam333.155.051.54647.0220.069462.44
Godrej Properties2028.4553.452.713400.01903.8560961.26
Phoenix Mills1609.2549.93.22068.151262.557532.14
18 Mar 2025, 05:33:41 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock today recorded a low of 329.25 and reached a high of 335.30. This trading range indicates a moderate level of volatility for the day, reflecting market sentiments and potential investor interest in the company's performance.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50:45 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹333.15, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹328.10

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at 333.15 - a 1.54% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 335.75 , 338.65 , 341.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 329.6 , 326.35 , 323.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:46:09 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 0.53% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.53% compared to yesterday, with the price standing at 333.15, reflecting a rise of 1.54%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:33:44 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:10:55 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹332.90, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹328.10

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 332.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 324.5 and 333.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 324.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 333.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:56:03 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Neutral and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:55:01 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days334.08
10 Days332.66
20 Days347.47
50 Days383.50
100 Days413.66
300 Days459.70
18 Mar 2025, 02:49:07 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -8.43% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 8.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 332.45, reflecting a decline of 1.33%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:35:40 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 332.35 & a low of 330.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 331.97 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1332.7Support 1331.15
Resistance 2333.3Support 2330.2
Resistance 3334.25Support 3329.6
18 Mar 2025, 02:12:10 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:05:15 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹331.55, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹328.10

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 331.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 324.5 and 333.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 324.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 333.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:46:23 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -8.55% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume has decreased by 8.55% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 331.35, reflecting a decline of 0.99%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:36:45 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 331.85 & a low of 330.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 331.42 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 331.03 & 330.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1331.97Support 1330.62
Resistance 2332.58Support 2329.88
Resistance 3333.32Support 3329.27
18 Mar 2025, 01:01:25 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock experienced a low of 329.25 and a high of 335.30 today. The price movement reflects a modest range, indicating some volatility within the trading session while maintaining a focus on the overall performance in the market.

18 Mar 2025, 12:50:23 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -11.65% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 11.65% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 330.50, reflecting a decline of 0.73%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:34:36 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 332.95 & a low of 331.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 331.52 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 330.63 & 329.72 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1332.57Support 1331.42
Resistance 2333.33Support 2331.03
Resistance 3333.72Support 3330.27
18 Mar 2025, 12:23:42 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:23:14 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days334.08
10 Days332.66
20 Days347.47
50 Days383.50
100 Days413.66
300 Days459.70
18 Mar 2025, 12:14:49 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹332.55, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹328.10

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 332.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 324.5 and 333.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 324.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 333.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:49:00 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -14.85% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam has experienced a trading volume that is 14.85% lower than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at 332.40, reflecting a decrease of 1.31%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. When there is an increase in price accompanied by high volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a decline in price coupled with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:37:16 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 334.5 and 332.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 332.3 and selling near hourly resistance 334.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1333.32Support 1331.52
Resistance 2334.23Support 2330.63
Resistance 3335.12Support 3329.72
18 Mar 2025, 11:25:52 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹332.15, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹328.10

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 332.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 324.5 and 333.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 324.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 333.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:12:57 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.22% today, reaching 332.10, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Phoenix Mills are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.15%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macrotech Developers1069.96.40.61648.01013.25106894.08
Indus Towers334.754.151.26460.7234.088312.5
Rail Vikas Nigam332.14.01.22647.0220.069243.52
Godrej Properties2000.625.61.33400.01903.8560124.28
Phoenix Mills1594.2534.92.242068.151262.556995.88
18 Mar 2025, 11:01:38 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:47:05 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -20.89% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume has decreased by 20.89% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 332.60, reflecting a decline of 1.37%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:34:07 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 334.7 & a low of 332.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1334.5Support 1332.3
Resistance 2335.7Support 2331.3
Resistance 3336.7Support 3330.1
18 Mar 2025, 10:10:01 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:52:08 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.84% today, reaching 334.15, aligning with the positive trends of its peers. Companies like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Phoenix Mills are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.78% and 0.76%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macrotech Developers1080.3516.851.581648.01013.25107938.14
Indus Towers334.153.551.07460.7234.088154.21
Rail Vikas Nigam334.156.051.84647.0220.069670.95
Godrej Properties2003.5528.551.453400.01903.8560212.93
Phoenix Mills1577.8518.51.192068.151262.556409.57
18 Mar 2025, 09:33:42 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹334.20, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹328.10

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 333.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 338.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 338.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:18:31 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.62%, currently trading at 333.40. Over the past year, the stock has seen a remarkable gain of 33.76%, reaching 333.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.82%
3 Months-22.96%
6 Months-39.77%
YTD-22.3%
1 Year33.76%
18 Mar 2025, 08:45:02 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1333.35Support 1324.5
Resistance 2338.2Support 2320.5
Resistance 3342.2Support 3315.65
18 Mar 2025, 08:34:50 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15927 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03:35 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹329.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 334.25 & 325.25 yesterday to end at 328.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

