Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹560.05 and closed at ₹554.1, after hitting a high of ₹581.85 and a low of ₹560.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹118,919.12 crore. It has a 52-week high of ₹647 and a 52-week low of ₹122.25. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,139,351 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹581.85 & ₹560.05 yesterday to end at ₹570.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend