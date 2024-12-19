Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Negative Trading Trends Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹465.7 and closed slightly higher at ₹468.3. The stock experienced a high of ₹466.9 and a low of ₹453.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹97,641.49 crore, the company’s shares traded at a volume of 433,930 on the BSE. The stock's performance reflects significant fluctuations within its 52-week range, with a high of ₹647 and a low of ₹165.55.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of ₹451.73 & second support of ₹446.17 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹438.58. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹438.58 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 3.25%, currently trading at ₹443.00. Over the past year, however, the shares have experienced a significant increase of 148.82%, reaching ₹443.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.54%
|3 Months
|-10.47%
|6 Months
|17.02%
|YTD
|151.97%
|1 Year
|148.82%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|464.88
|Support 1
|451.73
|Resistance 2
|472.47
|Support 2
|446.17
|Resistance 3
|478.03
|Support 3
|438.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 22.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 433 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹466.9 & ₹453.65 yesterday to end at ₹457.9. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.