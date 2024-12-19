Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Negative Trading Trends Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.71 %. The stock closed at 457.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 445.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 465.7 and closed slightly higher at 468.3. The stock experienced a high of 466.9 and a low of 453.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 97,641.49 crore, the company’s shares traded at a volume of 433,930 on the BSE. The stock's performance reflects significant fluctuations within its 52-week range, with a high of 647 and a low of 165.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹445.5, down -2.71% from yesterday's ₹457.9

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of 451.73 & second support of 446.17 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 438.58. If the stock price breaks the final support of 438.58 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 3.25%, currently trading at 443.00. Over the past year, however, the shares have experienced a significant increase of 148.82%, reaching 443.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.54%
3 Months-10.47%
6 Months17.02%
YTD151.97%
1 Year148.82%
19 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1464.88Support 1451.73
Resistance 2472.47Support 2446.17
Resistance 3478.03Support 3438.58
19 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 22.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
19 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5524 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 433 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹468.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 466.9 & 453.65 yesterday to end at 457.9. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.

