Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened and closed at ₹342.60, with a high of ₹343.60 and a low of ₹325.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹69,434.96 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,332,777 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1332 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹343.60 & ₹325.05 yesterday to end at ₹333.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend