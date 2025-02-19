Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -2.77 %. The stock closed at 342.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.10 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened and closed at 342.60, with a high of 343.60 and a low of 325.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 69,434.96 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 647 and a low of 213. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,332,777 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10978 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1332 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹342.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 343.60 & 325.05 yesterday to end at 333.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

