Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -5.45 %. The stock closed at 620.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 586.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 614, reached a high of 626, and a low of 582.35 before closing at 620.15. The market capitalization of the company stood at 122,255.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 647 and 118.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,549,029 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 54.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 65481 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

19 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹620.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 626 & 582.35 yesterday to end at 586.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.