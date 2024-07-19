Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹614, reached a high of ₹626, and a low of ₹582.35 before closing at ₹620.15. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹122,255.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹647 and ₹118.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,549,029 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 54.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹626 & ₹582.35 yesterday to end at ₹586.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend