Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam shares fall amid market volatility

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's last day open price was ₹396.25 and closed at ₹390. The high for the day was ₹405 and the low was ₹395. The market capitalization stands at ₹82,587.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹424.95 and the low was ₹116.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,209,203 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has dropped by 1.93% today to reach ₹388.45, in line with the decrease seen in its peer companies like Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|325.4
|-18.5
|-5.38
|369.85
|157.4
|87693.25
|Godrej Properties
|3028.8
|-59.0
|-1.91
|3095.9
|1478.45
|84212.65
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|388.45
|-7.65
|-1.93
|424.95
|116.15
|80992.61
|Oberoi Realty
|1876.55
|-36.15
|-1.89
|1952.3
|975.0
|68231.36
|Phoenix Mills
|3663.9
|-178.05
|-4.63
|3960.15
|1508.05
|65472.87
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹388.65, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹396.1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of ₹392.5 & second support of ₹388.95 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹382.7. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹382.7 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has dropped by -1.49% to trade at ₹390.20 today. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 218.28% to reach ₹390.20. In contrast, during the same one-year period, Nifty has increased by 25.61% to 23557.90.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.92%
|3 Months
|50.34%
|6 Months
|115.45%
|YTD
|118.18%
|1 Year
|218.28%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|402.3
|Support 1
|392.5
|Resistance 2
|408.55
|Support 2
|388.95
|Resistance 3
|412.1
|Support 3
|382.7
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 41.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47630 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1209 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹390 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹405 & ₹395 yesterday to end at ₹390. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend