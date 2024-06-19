Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam shares fall amid market volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 396.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 388.65 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's last day open price was 396.25 and closed at 390. The high for the day was 405 and the low was 395. The market capitalization stands at 82,587.65 crore. The 52-week high was 424.95 and the low was 116.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,209,203 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has dropped by 1.93% today to reach 388.45, in line with the decrease seen in its peer companies like Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers325.4-18.5-5.38369.85157.487693.25
Godrej Properties3028.8-59.0-1.913095.91478.4584212.65
Rail Vikas Nigam388.45-7.65-1.93424.95116.1580992.61
Oberoi Realty1876.55-36.15-1.891952.3975.068231.36
Phoenix Mills3663.9-178.05-4.633960.151508.0565472.87
19 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹388.65, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹396.1

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has broken the first support of 392.5 & second support of 388.95 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 382.7. If the stock price breaks the final support of 382.7 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has dropped by -1.49% to trade at 390.20 today. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 218.28% to reach 390.20. In contrast, during the same one-year period, Nifty has increased by 25.61% to 23557.90.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.92%
3 Months50.34%
6 Months115.45%
YTD118.18%
1 Year218.28%
19 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1402.3Support 1392.5
Resistance 2408.55Support 2388.95
Resistance 3412.1Support 3382.7
19 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 41.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47630 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1209 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹390 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 405 & 395 yesterday to end at 390. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.