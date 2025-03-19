Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹353.60, up 6.14% from yesterday's ₹333.15

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹330.90 and closed at ₹328.10. The stock reached a high of ₹335.30 and a low of ₹329.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹69,462.44 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹220. The trading volume on the BSE was 358,614 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Shareholding information
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam has a 0.19% MF holding & 5.10% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.21% in to 0.19% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 5.05% in to 5.10% in quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Rail Vikas Nigam has a ROE of 19.69% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 10.88% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.00% & 14.00% respectively.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Rail Vikas Nigam has delivered a EPS growth of 16.66% & a revenue growth of 12.43% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 202101.40 cr which is -7.67% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 23.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price increased by 6.14% today, reaching ₹353.60, while its competitors are showing a mixed performance. Although Phoenix Mills is experiencing a decline, other peers like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, and Godrej Properties are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1180.0
|67.7
|6.09
|1648.0
|1013.25
|117894.21
|Indus Towers
|340.15
|3.5
|1.04
|460.7
|234.0
|89737.11
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|353.6
|20.45
|6.14
|647.0
|220.0
|73726.31
|Godrej Properties
|2103.85
|75.4
|3.72
|3400.0
|1903.85
|63227.26
|Phoenix Mills
|1560.0
|-49.25
|-3.06
|2068.15
|1262.5
|55771.41
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock recorded a low of ₹333.80 and reached a high of ₹361.90. This price range indicates a notable fluctuation, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹353.60, up 6.14% from yesterday's ₹333.15
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at ₹353.60 - a 6.14% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 365.5 , 377.7 , 393.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 337.55 , 321.8 , 309.6.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹353.10, up 5.99% from yesterday's ₹333.15
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹353.10 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹341.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|334.08
|10 Days
|332.66
|20 Days
|347.47
|50 Days
|383.50
|100 Days
|413.66
|300 Days
|459.70
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 359.71% higher than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Rail Vikas Nigam has seen a trading volume that is 359.71% greater than the previous day. The stock price is currently at ₹357.40, reflecting an increase of 7.28%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 364.58 and 350.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 350.08 and selling near hourly resistance 364.58 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|360.57
|Support 1
|354.97
|Resistance 2
|364.03
|Support 2
|352.83
|Resistance 3
|366.17
|Support 3
|349.37
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹358.55, up 7.62% from yesterday's ₹333.15
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹358.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹341.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 274.95% higher than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has surged by 274.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹356.75, reflecting an increase of 7.08%. Volume traded serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume often indicates a robust upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 361.75 & a low of 347.25 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 354.13 and 360.77, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|364.58
|Support 1
|350.08
|Resistance 2
|370.42
|Support 2
|341.42
|Resistance 3
|379.08
|Support 3
|335.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock exhibited volatility today, reaching a high of ₹355.90 and a low of ₹333.80. This range indicates a significant movement within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics affecting the stock's performance.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 146.17% higher than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has surged to 146.17% higher compared to the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹350, reflecting a rise of 5.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 352.6 & a low of 337.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|354.13
|Support 1
|339.33
|Resistance 2
|360.77
|Support 2
|331.17
|Resistance 3
|368.93
|Support 3
|324.53
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹347.30, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹333.15
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹347.30 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹341.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 18.18% higher than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam has seen a trading volume that is 18.18% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹351.10, reflecting an increase of 5.39%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. When prices rise alongside increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in prices with high volume could signal a potential further drop.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 340.65 and 336.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 336.8 and selling near hourly resistance 340.65 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|338.92
|Support 1
|337.07
|Resistance 2
|339.88
|Support 2
|336.18
|Resistance 3
|340.77
|Support 3
|335.22
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹337.80, up 1.40% from yesterday's ₹333.15
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹335.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹338.65. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹338.65 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price increased by 1.44% today, reaching ₹337.95, while its competitors show mixed performance. For instance, Phoenix Mills is experiencing a decline, whereas Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, and Godrej Properties are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.24% and 0.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1149.0
|36.7
|3.3
|1648.0
|1013.25
|114796.99
|Indus Towers
|340.2
|3.55
|1.05
|460.7
|234.0
|89750.3
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|337.95
|4.8
|1.44
|647.0
|220.0
|70463.25
|Godrej Properties
|2103.0
|74.55
|3.68
|3400.0
|1903.85
|63201.72
|Phoenix Mills
|1554.5
|-54.75
|-3.4
|2068.15
|1262.5
|55574.78
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 28.74% higher than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 28.74% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹337.80, reflecting a rise of 1.40%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 340.3 & a low of 336.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|340.65
|Support 1
|336.8
|Resistance 2
|342.4
|Support 2
|334.7
|Resistance 3
|344.5
|Support 3
|332.95
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price increased by 1.61% today, reaching ₹338.50, while its competitors are showing mixed results. While Phoenix Mills is experiencing a decline, other peers like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, and Godrej Properties are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight changes of -0.03% and 0.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1136.55
|24.25
|2.18
|1648.0
|1013.25
|113553.11
|Indus Towers
|339.45
|2.8
|0.83
|460.7
|234.0
|89552.43
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|338.5
|5.35
|1.61
|647.0
|220.0
|70577.93
|Godrej Properties
|2074.25
|45.8
|2.26
|3400.0
|1903.85
|62337.69
|Phoenix Mills
|1566.0
|-43.25
|-2.69
|2068.15
|1262.5
|55985.92
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹338.90, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹333.15
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹335.75 & second resistance of ₹338.65 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹341.9. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹341.9 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.06%, currently trading at ₹340.00. Over the past year, the price of Rail Vikas Nigam shares has surged by 36.31%, reaching ₹340.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|3 Months
|-23.77%
|6 Months
|-37.21%
|YTD
|-21.19%
|1 Year
|36.31%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|335.75
|Support 1
|329.6
|Resistance 2
|338.65
|Support 2
|326.35
|Resistance 3
|341.9
|Support 3
|323.45
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15846 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 358 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹328.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹335.30 & ₹329.25 yesterday to end at ₹333.15. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.