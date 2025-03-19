Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.05 -1.55%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.55 2.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 692.35 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.95 2.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 265.75 1.66%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 353.60, up 6.14% from yesterday's 333.15
BackBack

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹353.60, up 6.14% from yesterday's ₹333.15

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 6.14 %. The stock closed at 333.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.60 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights Premium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 330.90 and closed at 328.10. The stock reached a high of 335.30 and a low of 329.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 69,462.44 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 220. The trading volume on the BSE was 358,614 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01:34 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Shareholding information

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam has a 0.19% MF holding & 5.10% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.21% in to 0.19% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 5.05% in to 5.10% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:30:02 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Rail Vikas Nigam has a ROE of 19.69% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 10.88% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.00% & 14.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:03:11 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Rail Vikas Nigam has delivered a EPS growth of 16.66% & a revenue growth of 12.43% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 202101.40 cr which is -7.67% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:35:33 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 270.0, 23.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2211
19 Mar 2025, 06:04:20 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price increased by 6.14% today, reaching 353.60, while its competitors are showing a mixed performance. Although Phoenix Mills is experiencing a decline, other peers like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, and Godrej Properties are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macrotech Developers1180.067.76.091648.01013.25117894.21
Indus Towers340.153.51.04460.7234.089737.11
Rail Vikas Nigam353.620.456.14647.0220.073726.31
Godrej Properties2103.8575.43.723400.01903.8563227.26
Phoenix Mills1560.0-49.25-3.062068.151262.555771.41
19 Mar 2025, 05:33:30 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock recorded a low of 333.80 and reached a high of 361.90. This price range indicates a notable fluctuation, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock.

19 Mar 2025, 03:51:56 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹353.60, up 6.14% from yesterday's ₹333.15

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at 353.60 - a 6.14% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 365.5 , 377.7 , 393.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 337.55 , 321.8 , 309.6.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:34:19 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:16:35 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹353.10, up 5.99% from yesterday's ₹333.15

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 353.10 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 341.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 02:56:05 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:55:37 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days334.08
10 Days332.66
20 Days347.47
50 Days383.50
100 Days413.66
300 Days459.70
19 Mar 2025, 02:49:07 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 359.71% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Rail Vikas Nigam has seen a trading volume that is 359.71% greater than the previous day. The stock price is currently at 357.40, reflecting an increase of 7.28%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 02:35:47 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 364.58 and 350.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 350.08 and selling near hourly resistance 364.58 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1360.57Support 1354.97
Resistance 2364.03Support 2352.83
Resistance 3366.17Support 3349.37
19 Mar 2025, 02:10:34 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 270.0, 24.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2211
19 Mar 2025, 02:04:53 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹358.55, up 7.62% from yesterday's ₹333.15

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 358.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 341.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 01:51:21 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 274.95% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has surged by 274.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 356.75, reflecting an increase of 7.08%. Volume traded serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume often indicates a robust upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 01:37:51 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 361.75 & a low of 347.25 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 354.13 and 360.77, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1364.58Support 1350.08
Resistance 2370.42Support 2341.42
Resistance 3379.08Support 3335.58
19 Mar 2025, 01:00:45 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock exhibited volatility today, reaching a high of 355.90 and a low of 333.80. This range indicates a significant movement within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics affecting the stock's performance.

19 Mar 2025, 12:49:11 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 146.17% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has surged to 146.17% higher compared to the previous day, with the stock priced at 350, reflecting a rise of 5.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:36:18 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 352.6 & a low of 337.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1354.13Support 1339.33
Resistance 2360.77Support 2331.17
Resistance 3368.93Support 3324.53
19 Mar 2025, 12:24:44 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:21:06 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days334.08
10 Days332.66
20 Days347.47
50 Days383.50
100 Days413.66
300 Days459.70
19 Mar 2025, 12:16:50 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹347.30, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹333.15

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 347.30 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 341.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:50:13 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 18.18% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam has seen a trading volume that is 18.18% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at 351.10, reflecting an increase of 5.39%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. When prices rise alongside increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in prices with high volume could signal a potential further drop.

19 Mar 2025, 11:33:01 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 340.65 and 336.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 336.8 and selling near hourly resistance 340.65 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1338.92Support 1337.07
Resistance 2339.88Support 2336.18
Resistance 3340.77Support 3335.22
19 Mar 2025, 11:24:32 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹337.80, up 1.40% from yesterday's ₹333.15

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 335.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 338.65. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 338.65 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:12:17 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price increased by 1.44% today, reaching 337.95, while its competitors show mixed performance. For instance, Phoenix Mills is experiencing a decline, whereas Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, and Godrej Properties are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.24% and 0.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macrotech Developers1149.036.73.31648.01013.25114796.99
Indus Towers340.23.551.05460.7234.089750.3
Rail Vikas Nigam337.954.81.44647.0220.070463.25
Godrej Properties2103.074.553.683400.01903.8563201.72
Phoenix Mills1554.5-54.75-3.42068.151262.555574.78
19 Mar 2025, 11:00:38 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 270.0, 20.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2211
19 Mar 2025, 10:50:56 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 28.74% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 28.74% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 337.80, reflecting a rise of 1.40%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:36:12 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 340.3 & a low of 336.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1340.65Support 1336.8
Resistance 2342.4Support 2334.7
Resistance 3344.5Support 3332.95
19 Mar 2025, 10:11:05 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:54:17 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price increased by 1.61% today, reaching 338.50, while its competitors are showing mixed results. While Phoenix Mills is experiencing a decline, other peers like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, and Godrej Properties are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight changes of -0.03% and 0.15%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macrotech Developers1136.5524.252.181648.01013.25113553.11
Indus Towers339.452.80.83460.7234.089552.43
Rail Vikas Nigam338.55.351.61647.0220.070577.93
Godrej Properties2074.2545.82.263400.01903.8562337.69
Phoenix Mills1566.0-43.25-2.692068.151262.555985.92
19 Mar 2025, 09:34:31 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹338.90, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹333.15

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 335.75 & second resistance of 338.65 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 341.9. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 341.9 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 09:19:44 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.06%, currently trading at 340.00. Over the past year, the price of Rail Vikas Nigam shares has surged by 36.31%, reaching 340.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.76%
3 Months-23.77%
6 Months-37.21%
YTD-21.19%
1 Year36.31%
19 Mar 2025, 08:50:18 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1335.75Support 1329.6
Resistance 2338.65Support 2326.35
Resistance 3341.9Support 3323.45
19 Mar 2025, 08:30:35 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 270.0, 18.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2211
19 Mar 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15846 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 358 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00:22 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹328.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 335.30 & 329.25 yesterday to end at 333.15. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue