Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹353.60, up 6.14% from yesterday's ₹333.15

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 6.14 %. The stock closed at 333.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.60 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.