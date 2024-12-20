Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹430.95 and closed at ₹457.90, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹450 and a low of ₹430.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹95,379.24 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 429,426. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹165.55, reflecting significant volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 20.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 429 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹450 & ₹430.95 yesterday to end at ₹448.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.