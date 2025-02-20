Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹332.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹333.10. The stock reached a high of ₹384.80 and a low of ₹329 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,638.07 crores, with a trading volume of 3,547,684 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|398.77
|Support 1
|343.82
|Resistance 2
|418.98
|Support 2
|309.08
|Resistance 3
|453.72
|Support 3
|288.87
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 5.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 332.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹384.80 & ₹329 yesterday to end at ₹377.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend