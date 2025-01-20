Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 3.77 %. The stock closed at 411 per share. The stock is currently trading at 426.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 411.4 and closed at the same price, indicating no change. The stock reached a high of 437.9 and a low of 406.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 88,905.26 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 1,085,478 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 647 and a low of 203.9.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 1.30%, currently trading at 420.95. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a significant gain of 75.04%, reaching 420.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, rising to 23,203.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.42%
3 Months-5.29%
6 Months-30.53%
YTD0.88%
1 Year75.04%
20 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1440.83Support 1410.03
Resistance 2454.72Support 2393.12
Resistance 3471.63Support 3379.23
20 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6343 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 298.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1085 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹411 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 437.9 & 406.95 yesterday to end at 426.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

