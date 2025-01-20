Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹411.4 and closed at the same price, indicating no change. The stock reached a high of ₹437.9 and a low of ₹406.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹88,905.26 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 1,085,478 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹647 and a low of ₹203.9.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 1.30%, currently trading at ₹420.95. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a significant gain of 75.04%, reaching ₹420.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, rising to 23,203.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.42%
|3 Months
|-5.29%
|6 Months
|-30.53%
|YTD
|0.88%
|1 Year
|75.04%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|440.83
|Support 1
|410.03
|Resistance 2
|454.72
|Support 2
|393.12
|Resistance 3
|471.63
|Support 3
|379.23
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 298.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1085 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹437.9 & ₹406.95 yesterday to end at ₹426.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.