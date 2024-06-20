Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹397 and closed at ₹396.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹398.15, while the low was ₹383. The market capitalization stands at ₹81,472.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹424.95 and the low is ₹116.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,752,843 shares traded.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1752 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹398.15 & ₹383 yesterday to end at ₹396.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend