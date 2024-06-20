Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 396.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.75 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 397 and closed at 396.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 398.15, while the low was 383. The market capitalization stands at 81,472.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 424.95 and the low is 116.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,752,843 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41408 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1752 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹396.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 398.15 & 383 yesterday to end at 396.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

