LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹358.05, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹353.60

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 353.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358.05 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights Premium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 333.80 and closed slightly lower at 333.15. The stock experienced a high of 361.90 and a low matching the opening price at 333.80. With a market capitalization of 73,726.31 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 220. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,124,966 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:01:04 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Rail Vikas Nigam has delivered a EPS growth of 16.66% & a revenue growth of 12.43% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 202101.40 cr which is -7.67% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:30:02 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 270.0, 24.59% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2211
20 Mar 2025, 06:03:36 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam increased by 1.26% today, reaching 358.05, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Godrej Properties saw a decline, other competitors like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, and Phoenix Mills experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macrotech Developers1186.859.60.821648.01013.25118578.6
Indus Towers340.51.10.32460.7234.089829.44
Rail Vikas Nigam358.054.451.26647.0220.074654.14
Godrej Properties2102.0-1.85-0.093400.01903.8563171.66
Phoenix Mills1625.2570.254.522068.151262.558104.16
20 Mar 2025, 05:30:08 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock today experienced a low of 351.40 and reached a high of 366.70. This reflects a trading range that showcases volatility, highlighting investor interest and market movements throughout the day.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50:53 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -43.57% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 43.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 358.05, reflecting a decline of 1.26%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a further downturn.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48:34 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹358.05, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹353.60

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at 358.05 - a 1.26% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 365.9 , 373.95 , 381.15. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 350.65 , 343.45 , 335.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:32:40 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:13:59 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹358.30, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹353.60

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 358.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.55 and 365.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:58:42 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:58:17 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days331.39
10 Days332.18
20 Days344.93
50 Days381.47
100 Days412.28
300 Days459.63
20 Mar 2025, 02:46:34 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -38.59% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 38.59% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 357.65, reflecting a decline of 1.15%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price change accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:37:18 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 358.65 & a low of 355.25 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 355.87 and 356.78, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1358.65Support 1355.25
Resistance 2360.35Support 2353.55
Resistance 3362.05Support 3351.85
20 Mar 2025, 02:14:20 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:07:35 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹358.55, up 1.40% from yesterday's ₹353.60

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 358.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.55 and 365.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:45:06 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -26.15% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 26.15% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 357.60, reflecting a decrease of 1.13%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with significant volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:33:34 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 356.13 and 354.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 354.53 and selling near hourly resistance 356.13 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1355.87Support 1354.12
Resistance 2356.78Support 2353.28
Resistance 3357.62Support 3352.37
20 Mar 2025, 01:05:21 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: On the current trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock reached a high of 366.70 and a low of 351.40. This reflects a trading range of 15.30, indicating some volatility within the day's price movements.

20 Mar 2025, 12:45:39 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.73% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 19.73% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 354.90, reflecting a rise of 0.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume may signal a further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:37:48 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 356.43 and 353.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 353.48 and selling near hourly resistance 356.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.13Support 1354.53
Resistance 2356.67Support 2353.47
Resistance 3357.73Support 3352.93
20 Mar 2025, 12:24:19 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:23:10 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:16:44 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹354.65, up 0.30% from yesterday's ₹353.60

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 354.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.55 and 365.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:47:39 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 157.16% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam has experienced a trading volume that is 157.16% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 354.65, reflecting a 0.30% increase. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal a further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:35:10 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 364.47 and 349.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 349.17 and selling near hourly resistance 364.47 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.43Support 1353.48
Resistance 2357.92Support 2352.02
Resistance 3359.38Support 3350.53
20 Mar 2025, 11:25:09 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹354.80, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹353.60

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 354.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.55 and 365.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:12:14 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 11:03:19 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:45:05 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 153.44% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume has surged by 153.44% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 354.35, reflecting a 0.21% increase. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. An upward price trend accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable rise, while a downward price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:36:46 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 366.7 & a low of 351.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1364.47Support 1349.17
Resistance 2373.23Support 2342.63
Resistance 3379.77Support 3333.87
20 Mar 2025, 10:10:33 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:53:32 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 09:35:16 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹363.35, up 2.76% from yesterday's ₹353.60

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 363.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.55 and 365.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:15:10 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 6.14%, currently trading at 353.60. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a significant rise of 44.08%, reaching 353.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.96%
3 Months-17.84%
6 Months-33.1%
YTD-16.34%
1 Year44.08%
20 Mar 2025, 08:47:07 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1365.5Support 1337.55
Resistance 2377.7Support 2321.8
Resistance 3393.45Support 3309.6
20 Mar 2025, 08:32:10 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:18:38 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16336 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

20 Mar 2025, 08:02:27 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹333.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 361.90 & 333.80 yesterday to end at 353.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

