Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹358.05, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹353.60

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹333.80 and closed slightly lower at ₹333.15. The stock experienced a high of ₹361.90 and a low matching the opening price at ₹333.80. With a market capitalization of ₹73,726.31 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹220. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,124,966 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Rail Vikas Nigam has delivered a EPS growth of 16.66% & a revenue growth of 12.43% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 202101.40 cr which is -7.67% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 24.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam increased by 1.26% today, reaching ₹358.05, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Godrej Properties saw a decline, other competitors like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, and Phoenix Mills experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1186.85
|9.6
|0.82
|1648.0
|1013.25
|118578.6
|Indus Towers
|340.5
|1.1
|0.32
|460.7
|234.0
|89829.44
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|358.05
|4.45
|1.26
|647.0
|220.0
|74654.14
|Godrej Properties
|2102.0
|-1.85
|-0.09
|3400.0
|1903.85
|63171.66
|Phoenix Mills
|1625.25
|70.25
|4.52
|2068.15
|1262.5
|58104.16
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock today experienced a low of ₹351.40 and reached a high of ₹366.70. This reflects a trading range that showcases volatility, highlighting investor interest and market movements throughout the day.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -43.57% lower than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 43.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹358.05, reflecting a decline of 1.26%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a further downturn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹358.05, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹353.60
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at ₹358.05 - a 1.26% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 365.9 , 373.95 , 381.15. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 350.65 , 343.45 , 335.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹358.30, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹353.60
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹358.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.55 and ₹365.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|331.39
|10 Days
|332.18
|20 Days
|344.93
|50 Days
|381.47
|100 Days
|412.28
|300 Days
|459.63
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -38.59% lower than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 38.59% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹357.65, reflecting a decline of 1.15%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price change accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 358.65 & a low of 355.25 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 355.87 and 356.78, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|358.65
|Support 1
|355.25
|Resistance 2
|360.35
|Support 2
|353.55
|Resistance 3
|362.05
|Support 3
|351.85
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 24.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹358.55, up 1.40% from yesterday's ₹353.60
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹358.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.55 and ₹365.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -26.15% lower than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 26.15% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹357.60, reflecting a decrease of 1.13%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with significant volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 356.13 and 354.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 354.53 and selling near hourly resistance 356.13 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|355.87
|Support 1
|354.12
|Resistance 2
|356.78
|Support 2
|353.28
|Resistance 3
|357.62
|Support 3
|352.37
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: On the current trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock reached a high of ₹366.70 and a low of ₹351.40. This reflects a trading range of ₹15.30, indicating some volatility within the day's price movements.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.73% higher than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 19.73% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹354.90, reflecting a rise of 0.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 356.43 and 353.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 353.48 and selling near hourly resistance 356.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.13
|Support 1
|354.53
|Resistance 2
|356.67
|Support 2
|353.47
|Resistance 3
|357.73
|Support 3
|352.93
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|331.39
|10 Days
|332.18
|20 Days
|344.93
|50 Days
|381.47
|100 Days
|412.28
|300 Days
|459.63
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹354.65, up 0.30% from yesterday's ₹353.60
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹354.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.55 and ₹365.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 157.16% higher than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam has experienced a trading volume that is 157.16% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹354.65, reflecting a 0.30% increase. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal a further drop in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 364.47 and 349.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 349.17 and selling near hourly resistance 364.47 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.43
|Support 1
|353.48
|Resistance 2
|357.92
|Support 2
|352.02
|Resistance 3
|359.38
|Support 3
|350.53
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹354.80, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹353.60
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹354.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.55 and ₹365.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam increased by 0.18% today, reaching ₹354.25, while its competitors showed mixed performance. While Indus Towers experienced a decline, Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, and Phoenix Mills saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.56% and 0.60%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1227.95
|50.7
|4.31
|1648.0
|1013.25
|122684.91
|Indus Towers
|334.4
|-5.0
|-1.47
|460.7
|234.0
|88220.16
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|354.25
|0.65
|0.18
|647.0
|220.0
|73861.84
|Godrej Properties
|2113.05
|9.2
|0.44
|3400.0
|1903.85
|63503.75
|Phoenix Mills
|1570.0
|15.0
|0.96
|2068.15
|1262.5
|56128.92
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 23.78% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 153.44% higher than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume has surged by 153.44% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹354.35, reflecting a 0.21% increase. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. An upward price trend accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable rise, while a downward price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 366.7 & a low of 351.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|364.47
|Support 1
|349.17
|Resistance 2
|373.23
|Support 2
|342.63
|Resistance 3
|379.77
|Support 3
|333.87
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam increased by 0.99% today, reaching ₹357.10, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Indus Towers experienced a decline, other companies such as Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, and Phoenix Mills saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.68% and 0.58%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1209.55
|32.3
|2.74
|1648.0
|1013.25
|120846.56
|Indus Towers
|338.3
|-1.1
|-0.32
|460.7
|234.0
|89249.05
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|357.1
|3.5
|0.99
|647.0
|220.0
|74456.07
|Godrej Properties
|2113.2
|9.35
|0.44
|3400.0
|1903.85
|63508.26
|Phoenix Mills
|1556.6
|1.6
|0.1
|2068.15
|1262.5
|55649.86
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹363.35, up 2.76% from yesterday's ₹353.60
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹363.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.55 and ₹365.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 365.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 6.14%, currently trading at ₹353.60. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a significant rise of 44.08%, reaching ₹353.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.96%
|3 Months
|-17.84%
|6 Months
|-33.1%
|YTD
|-16.34%
|1 Year
|44.08%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|365.5
|Support 1
|337.55
|Resistance 2
|377.7
|Support 2
|321.8
|Resistance 3
|393.45
|Support 3
|309.6
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 23.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16336 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹333.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹361.90 & ₹333.80 yesterday to end at ₹353.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.