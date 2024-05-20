Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam on track with positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 3.06 %. The stock closed at 290.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 299.65 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 302.1 and closed at 290.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 305 and the low was 298. The market capitalization stands at 62477.63 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 345.6 and 110.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 482,844 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹299.65, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹290.75

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 296.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 301.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 301.3 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.06% and is currently trading at 299.65. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have gained 140.63%, reaching 299.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.4%
3 Months13.2%
6 Months74.29%
YTD60.18%
1 Year140.63%
20 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1296.1Support 1283.1
Resistance 2301.3Support 2275.3
Resistance 3309.1Support 3270.1
20 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12527 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1520 k.

20 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹290.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 305 & 298 yesterday to end at 290.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

