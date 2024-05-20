Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam on track with positive trading today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹302.1 and closed at ₹290.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹305 and the low was ₹298. The market capitalization stands at 62477.63 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹345.6 and ₹110.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 482,844 shares traded.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹296.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹301.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹301.3 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.06% and is currently trading at ₹299.65. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have gained 140.63%, reaching ₹299.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.4%
|3 Months
|13.2%
|6 Months
|74.29%
|YTD
|60.18%
|1 Year
|140.63%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|296.1
|Support 1
|283.1
|Resistance 2
|301.3
|Support 2
|275.3
|Resistance 3
|309.1
|Support 3
|270.1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1520 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹305 & ₹298 yesterday to end at ₹290.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
