Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2024, by -2.08 %. The stock closed at 573.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 561.65 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd opened at 575 and closed slightly lower at 573.6. The stock reached a high of 576.25 and dipped to a low of 560. The market capitalization stood at 117,105.15 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between 122.85 and 647. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,057,090 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1571.67Support 1555.87
Resistance 2581.63Support 2550.03
Resistance 3587.47Support 3540.07
21 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 416.0, 25.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 549.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
21 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28495 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 813 k.

21 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹573.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 576.25 & 560 yesterday to end at 561.65. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.