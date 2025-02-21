Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹371.95 and closed at ₹377.25, reflecting a positive movement in the stock price. The day's trading saw a high of ₹384.20 and a low of ₹361.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹79,378.07 crore, with a significant BSE volume of 2,054,611 shares traded. The stock's performance over the past year has ranged from a 52-week low of ₹213 to a high of ₹647.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.48%, currently trading at ₹387.00. Over the past year, the price of Rail Vikas Nigam shares has surged by 46.55% to reach ₹387.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.59%
|3 Months
|-7.86%
|6 Months
|-33.15%
|YTD
|-9.74%
|1 Year
|46.55%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|390.07
|Support 1
|367.52
|Resistance 2
|398.43
|Support 2
|353.33
|Resistance 3
|412.62
|Support 3
|344.97
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 29.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15089 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 98.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹377.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹384.20 & ₹361.45 yesterday to end at ₹380.80. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.