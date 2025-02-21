Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 377.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380.80 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 371.95 and closed at 377.25, reflecting a positive movement in the stock price. The day's trading saw a high of 384.20 and a low of 361.45. The market capitalization stood at 79,378.07 crore, with a significant BSE volume of 2,054,611 shares traded. The stock's performance over the past year has ranged from a 52-week low of 213 to a high of 647.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.48%, currently trading at 387.00. Over the past year, the price of Rail Vikas Nigam shares has surged by 46.55% to reach 387.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.59%
3 Months-7.86%
6 Months-33.15%
YTD-9.74%
1 Year46.55%
21 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1390.07Support 1367.52
Resistance 2398.43Support 2353.33
Resistance 3412.62Support 3344.97
21 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 270.0, 29.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
21 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15089 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 98.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

21 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹377.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 384.20 & 361.45 yesterday to end at 380.80. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.