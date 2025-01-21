Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹429.75 and closed at ₹426.50, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹437.45 and a low of ₹416.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹89,989.47 crore, the company's stock is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹647 and above its 52-week low of ₹203.90. A total of 964,834 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|440.47
|Support 1
|419.12
|Resistance 2
|449.63
|Support 2
|406.93
|Resistance 3
|461.82
|Support 3
|397.77
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 17.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 964 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹437.45 & ₹416.25 yesterday to end at ₹431.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.