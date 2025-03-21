Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹359.40 and closed lower at ₹353.60. The stock reached a high of ₹366.70 and a low of ₹351.40 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,654.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹220, with a trading volume of 692,208 shares on the BSE.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 13.45% higher than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 13.45% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹369.50, reflecting a rise of 3.20%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 373.7 & a low of 361.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|375.17
|Support 1
|362.77
|Resistance 2
|380.63
|Support 2
|355.83
|Resistance 3
|387.57
|Support 3
|350.37
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.76% today, reaching ₹364.35, in line with its peers. Companies like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1203.75
|9.55
|0.8
|1648.0
|1013.25
|120267.08
|Indus Towers
|341.0
|0.5
|0.15
|460.7
|234.0
|89961.35
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|364.35
|6.3
|1.76
|647.0
|220.0
|75967.71
|Godrej Properties
|2174.25
|65.75
|3.12
|3400.0
|1903.85
|65343.0
|Oberoi Realty
|1688.95
|45.45
|2.77
|2349.8
|1315.15
|61410.6
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹366, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹358.05
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹365.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹373.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹373.95 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 0.91%, currently trading at ₹354.80. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant increase of 49.62%, reaching ₹354.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.38%
|3 Months
|-17.19%
|6 Months
|-29.85%
|YTD
|-15.33%
|1 Year
|49.62%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|365.9
|Support 1
|350.65
|Resistance 2
|373.95
|Support 2
|343.45
|Resistance 3
|381.15
|Support 3
|335.4
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 24.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16552 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 692 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹353.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹366.70 & ₹351.40 yesterday to end at ₹358.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.