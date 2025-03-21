Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 358.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 359.40 and closed lower at 353.60. The stock reached a high of 366.70 and a low of 351.40 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 74,654.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 220, with a trading volume of 692,208 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:48:25 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 13.45% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 13.45% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 369.50, reflecting a rise of 3.20%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:33:31 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 373.7 & a low of 361.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1375.17Support 1362.77
Resistance 2380.63Support 2355.83
Resistance 3387.57Support 3350.37
21 Mar 2025, 10:13:13 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:53:26 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.76% today, reaching 364.35, in line with its peers. Companies like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macrotech Developers1203.759.550.81648.01013.25120267.08
Indus Towers341.00.50.15460.7234.089961.35
Rail Vikas Nigam364.356.31.76647.0220.075967.71
Godrej Properties2174.2565.753.123400.01903.8565343.0
Oberoi Realty1688.9545.452.772349.81315.1561410.6
21 Mar 2025, 09:34:23 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹366, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹358.05

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 365.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 373.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 373.95 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:17:46 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 0.91%, currently trading at 354.80. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant increase of 49.62%, reaching 354.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.38%
3 Months-17.19%
6 Months-29.85%
YTD-15.33%
1 Year49.62%
21 Mar 2025, 08:49:13 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1365.9Support 1350.65
Resistance 2373.95Support 2343.45
Resistance 3381.15Support 3335.4
21 Mar 2025, 08:32:41 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 270.0, 24.59% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2211
21 Mar 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16552 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 692 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:02:22 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹353.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 366.70 & 351.40 yesterday to end at 358.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

