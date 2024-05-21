Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 6.66 %. The stock closed at 299.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 319.6 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 302.1 and closed at 290.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was 305 and the lowest was 298. The market capitalization stands at 62,477.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 345.6 and 110.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 482,844 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹319.6, up 6.66% from yesterday's ₹299.65

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 319.6 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 310.8. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

21 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 4.97% and is currently trading at 314.55. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 157.92% to 314.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.18%
3 Months16.53%
6 Months79.62%
YTD65.08%
1 Year157.92%
21 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1303.8Support 1296.8
Resistance 2307.9Support 2293.9
Resistance 3310.8Support 3289.8
21 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 22.24% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13806 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 482 k.

21 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹290.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 305 & 298 yesterday to end at 290.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

