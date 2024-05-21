Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam shares surge on positive trading day

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹302.1 and closed at ₹290.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was ₹305 and the lowest was ₹298. The market capitalization stands at ₹62,477.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹345.6 and ₹110.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 482,844 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹319.6 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹310.8. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 4.97% and is currently trading at ₹314.55. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 157.92% to ₹314.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.18%
|3 Months
|16.53%
|6 Months
|79.62%
|YTD
|65.08%
|1 Year
|157.92%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|303.8
|Support 1
|296.8
|Resistance 2
|307.9
|Support 2
|293.9
|Resistance 3
|310.8
|Support 3
|289.8
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 22.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 482 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹305 & ₹298 yesterday to end at ₹290.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!