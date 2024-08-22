Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹560.05 and closed at ₹561.65. The stock reached a high of ₹572.45 and a low of ₹552.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹117,543.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹647 and ₹122.85, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 588,857 shares for the stock.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 588 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹572.45 & ₹552.8 yesterday to end at ₹563.75. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.