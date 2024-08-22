Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 561.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 563.75 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 560.05 and closed at 561.65. The stock reached a high of 572.45 and a low of 552.8. The market capitalization stood at 117,543.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were 647 and 122.85, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 588,857 shares for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24607 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 588 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹561.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 572.45 & 552.8 yesterday to end at 563.75. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

