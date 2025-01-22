Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -2.79 %. The stock closed at 431.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 419.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 433.45 and closed at 431.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 435.60 and a low of 416.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 87,404.04 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 213. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 391,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has declined by 1.47%, currently trading at 413.35. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have increased by 30.86%, reaching 413.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an 8.41% rise, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.27%
3 Months0.2%
6 Months-28.99%
YTD-0.83%
1 Year30.86%
22 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1430.82Support 1411.87
Resistance 2442.73Support 2404.83
Resistance 3449.77Support 3392.92
22 Jan 2025, 08:40 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 14.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
22 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6983 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 391 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹431.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 435.6 & 416.8 yesterday to end at 419.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

