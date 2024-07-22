Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 22 Jul 2024, by 4.72 %. The stock closed at 586.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of 580.05 and a close price of 586.35. The high for the day was 637.8, and the low was 569.8. The market capitalization stood at 128020.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were 647 and 118.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8494939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1644.3Support 1576.7
Resistance 2674.9Support 2539.7
Resistance 3711.9Support 3509.1
22 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 56.35% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 81 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 68968 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

22 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹586.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 637.8 & 569.8 yesterday to end at 614. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

