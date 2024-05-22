Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Ground in Today's Trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹304.75 and a close price of ₹299.65. The high for the day was ₹345.7 and the low was ₹302. The market capitalization stood at ₹71245.14 crore. The 52-week high was ₹345.6 and the low was ₹110.5. The BSE volume traded was 4855552 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 346.05 and a bottom of 338.0 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 342.57 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 340.13 and 338.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|345.37
|Support 1
|337.32
|Resistance 2
|349.73
|Support 2
|333.63
|Resistance 3
|353.42
|Support 3
|329.27
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of ₹331.5 and a high of ₹359 on the current day.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -28.76% lower than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM is 28.76% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹344.7, a decrease of 0.88%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signify further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 345.47 and 340.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 340.47 and selling near hourly resistance at 345.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|346.42
|Support 1
|342.57
|Resistance 2
|347.83
|Support 2
|340.13
|Resistance 3
|350.27
|Support 3
|338.72
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|284.01
|10 Days
|273.47
|20 Days
|274.19
|50 Days
|260.05
|100 Days
|248.95
|300 Days
|202.17
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹344, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹341.7
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹344 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹313.2 and ₹358.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹313.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 358.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 24.48% higher than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume as of 11 AM is 24.48% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹343.85, up by 0.63%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 353.23 and 333.43 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 333.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 353.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|345.47
|Support 1
|340.47
|Resistance 2
|347.98
|Support 2
|337.98
|Resistance 3
|350.47
|Support 3
|335.47
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹342.95, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹341.7
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹342.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹313.2 and ₹358.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹313.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 358.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 0.38% to reach ₹343, following the upward trend of its industry peers including Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, and L&T Technology Services. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Godrej Properties
|2822.75
|33.6
|1.2
|2925.0
|1313.4
|78483.64
|Oberoi Realty
|1735.8
|10.5
|0.61
|1770.9
|908.95
|63113.69
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|343.0
|1.3
|0.38
|345.7
|110.5
|71516.19
|Phoenix Mills
|3280.25
|135.3
|4.3
|3266.2
|1390.95
|58617.16
|L&T Technology Services
|4569.5
|85.65
|1.91
|5884.95
|3744.1
|48322.75
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 32.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 43.02% higher than yesterday
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 10 AM has increased by 43.02% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹344.95, showing a 0.95% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 351.4 & a low of 331.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|353.23
|Support 1
|333.43
|Resistance 2
|362.22
|Support 2
|322.62
|Resistance 3
|373.03
|Support 3
|313.63
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates:
RAIL VIKAS NIGAM
RAIL VIKAS NIGAM
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam is down by 0.59% at ₹339.7, while its counterparts like Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, and L&T Technology Services are on the rise today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.13% and up by 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Godrej Properties
|2802.65
|13.5
|0.48
|2925.0
|1313.4
|77924.78
|Oberoi Realty
|1737.55
|12.25
|0.71
|1770.9
|908.95
|63177.32
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|339.7
|-2.0
|-0.59
|345.7
|110.5
|70828.13
|Phoenix Mills
|3272.0
|127.05
|4.04
|3266.2
|1390.95
|58469.73
|L&T Technology Services
|4525.0
|41.15
|0.92
|5884.95
|3744.1
|47852.16
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹342.65, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹341.7
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹342.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹313.2 and ₹358.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹313.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 358.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.15% and is currently trading at ₹352.45. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 194.87% to reach ₹352.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|24.75%
|3 Months
|26.33%
|6 Months
|104.76%
|YTD
|88.24%
|1 Year
|194.87%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|357.57
|Support 1
|312.67
|Resistance 2
|374.18
|Support 2
|284.38
|Resistance 3
|402.47
|Support 3
|267.77
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 31.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 115 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19999 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 476.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 110 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹299.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹345.7 & ₹302 yesterday to end at ₹299.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!