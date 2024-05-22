Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Ground in Today's Trading

27 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 341.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of 304.75 and a close price of 299.65. The high for the day was 345.7 and the low was 302. The market capitalization stood at 71245.14 crore. The 52-week high was 345.6 and the low was 110.5. The BSE volume traded was 4855552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:36:38 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 346.05 and a bottom of 338.0 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 342.57 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 340.13 and 338.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1345.37Support 1337.32
Resistance 2349.73Support 2333.63
Resistance 3353.42Support 3329.27
22 May 2024, 01:07:40 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of 331.5 and a high of 359 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:47:11 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -28.76% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM is 28.76% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 344.7, a decrease of 0.88%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signify further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:40:41 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 345.47 and 340.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 340.47 and selling near hourly resistance at 345.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1346.42Support 1342.57
Resistance 2347.83Support 2340.13
Resistance 3350.27Support 3338.72
22 May 2024, 12:24:57 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:23:56 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days284.01
10 Days273.47
20 Days274.19
50 Days260.05
100 Days248.95
300 Days202.17
22 May 2024, 12:15:53 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹344, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹341.7

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 344 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 313.2 and 358.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 313.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 358.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 24.48% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume as of 11 AM is 24.48% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 343.85, up by 0.63%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:34:29 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 353.23 and 333.43 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 333.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 353.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1345.47Support 1340.47
Resistance 2347.98Support 2337.98
Resistance 3350.47Support 3335.47
22 May 2024, 11:30:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹342.95, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹341.7

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 342.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 313.2 and 358.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 313.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 358.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:10:07 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 0.38% to reach 343, following the upward trend of its industry peers including Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, and L&T Technology Services. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Godrej Properties2822.7533.61.22925.01313.478483.64
Oberoi Realty1735.810.50.611770.9908.9563113.69
Rail Vikas Nigam343.01.30.38345.7110.571516.19
Phoenix Mills3280.25135.34.33266.21390.9558617.16
L&T Technology Services4569.585.651.915884.953744.148322.75
22 May 2024, 11:03:25 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 32.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:50:30 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 43.02% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 10 AM has increased by 43.02% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 344.95, showing a 0.95% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:35:47 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 351.4 & a low of 331.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1353.23Support 1333.43
Resistance 2362.22Support 2322.62
Resistance 3373.03Support 3313.63
22 May 2024, 10:11:40 AM IST

22 May 2024, 09:59:15 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam is down by 0.59% at 339.7, while its counterparts like Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, and L&T Technology Services are on the rise today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.13% and up by 0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Godrej Properties2802.6513.50.482925.01313.477924.78
Oberoi Realty1737.5512.250.711770.9908.9563177.32
Rail Vikas Nigam339.7-2.0-0.59345.7110.570828.13
Phoenix Mills3272.0127.054.043266.21390.9558469.73
L&T Technology Services4525.041.150.925884.953744.147852.16
22 May 2024, 09:36:35 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹342.65, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹341.7

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 342.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 313.2 and 358.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 313.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 358.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:20:45 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.15% and is currently trading at 352.45. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 194.87% to reach 352.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week24.75%
3 Months26.33%
6 Months104.76%
YTD88.24%
1 Year194.87%
22 May 2024, 08:49:57 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1357.57Support 1312.67
Resistance 2374.18Support 2284.38
Resistance 3402.47Support 3267.77
22 May 2024, 08:32:16 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 31.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:22:38 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 115 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19999 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 476.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 110 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:01:46 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹299.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 345.7 & 302 yesterday to end at 299.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

