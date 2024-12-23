Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹459.7 and closed at ₹448.35, experiencing a high of ₹459.7 and a low of ₹431. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹90,333.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹165.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 214,171 shares for the day, reflecting investor activity amidst fluctuations in share price.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 17.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 429 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹459.7 & ₹431 yesterday to end at ₹433. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.