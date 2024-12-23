Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -3.42 %. The stock closed at 448.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 459.7 and closed at 448.35, experiencing a high of 459.7 and a low of 431. The company's market capitalization stands at 90,333.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 165.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 214,171 shares for the day, reflecting investor activity amidst fluctuations in share price.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 17.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
23 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5481 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 429 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹448.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 459.7 & 431 yesterday to end at 433. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

