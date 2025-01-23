Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -2.74 %. The stock closed at 419.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 421 and closed slightly lower at 419.5. The stock experienced a high of 423.45 and a low of 398.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 85,068.82 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 213. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 769,262 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7216 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 769 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹419.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 423.45 & 398.85 yesterday to end at 408. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

