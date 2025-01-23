Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹421 and closed slightly lower at ₹419.5. The stock experienced a high of ₹423.45 and a low of ₹398.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹85,068.82 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 769,262 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 769 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹423.45 & ₹398.85 yesterday to end at ₹408. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.