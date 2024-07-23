Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Soaring on Positive Trading Day

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹611.1 and closed at ₹614 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹630.4, while the lowest was ₹598.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹130,094.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹647 and the low is ₹118.75. The BSE volume for the day was 4,172,114 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹626.2, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹623.95
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹626.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹604.8 and ₹637.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹604.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 637.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.97% and is currently trading at ₹630.00. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have gained 356.71% to reach ₹630.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.42%
|3 Months
|116.15%
|6 Months
|94.82%
|YTD
|243.76%
|1 Year
|356.71%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|637.05
|Support 1
|604.8
|Resistance 2
|650.0
|Support 2
|585.5
|Resistance 3
|669.3
|Support 3
|572.55
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 57.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 66680 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹614 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹630.4 & ₹598.1 yesterday to end at ₹623.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend