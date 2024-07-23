Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Soaring on Positive Trading Day

Hello User
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 623.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 626.2 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 611.1 and closed at 614 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 630.4, while the lowest was 598.1. The market capitalization stood at 130,094.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 647 and the low is 118.75. The BSE volume for the day was 4,172,114 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹626.2, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹623.95

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 626.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 604.8 and 637.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 604.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 637.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.97% and is currently trading at 630.00. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have gained 356.71% to reach 630.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.42%
3 Months116.15%
6 Months94.82%
YTD243.76%
1 Year356.71%
23 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1637.05Support 1604.8
Resistance 2650.0Support 2585.5
Resistance 3669.3Support 3572.55
23 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 57.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 66680 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

23 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹614 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 630.4 & 598.1 yesterday to end at 623.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

