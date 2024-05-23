Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam: Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹343.6 and a close price of ₹341.7. The high for the day was ₹359 and the low was ₹331.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,213.86 crore. The 52-week high was ₹345.7 and the 52-week low was ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 3,557,016 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹356.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹371.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹371.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 1.45% and is currently trading at ₹346.50. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has surged by 202.12% to ₹346.50, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|23.88%
|3 Months
|28.31%
|6 Months
|105.91%
|YTD
|88.05%
|1 Year
|202.12%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.08
|Support 1
|328.48
|Resistance 2
|371.32
|Support 2
|316.12
|Resistance 3
|383.68
|Support 3
|300.88
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 31.78% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹359 & ₹331.5 yesterday to end at ₹341.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend