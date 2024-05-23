Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam: Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 4.61 %. The stock closed at 341.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.3 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of 343.6 and a close price of 341.7. The high for the day was 359 and the low was 331.5. The market capitalization stood at 71,213.86 crore. The 52-week high was 345.7 and the 52-week low was 110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 3,557,016 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹357.3, up 4.61% from yesterday's ₹341.55

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 356.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 371.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 371.32 then there can be further positive price movement.

23 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 1.45% and is currently trading at 346.50. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has surged by 202.12% to 346.50, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week23.88%
3 Months28.31%
6 Months105.91%
YTD88.05%
1 Year202.12%
23 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.08Support 1328.48
Resistance 2371.32Support 2316.12
Resistance 3383.68Support 3300.88
23 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 31.78% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹341.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 359 & 331.5 yesterday to end at 341.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

