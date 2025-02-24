Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -2.56 %. The stock closed at 381.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 371.60 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 378.65 and closed at 381.35, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 392.75 and a low of 367.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of 77,479.35 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 647 and above its 52-week low of 213. BSE volume recorded was 1,068,689 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1386.95Support 1365.1
Resistance 2400.9Support 2357.2
Resistance 3408.8Support 3343.25
24 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 270.0, 27.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.00111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2111
24 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15931 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1068 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹381.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 392.75 & 367.90 yesterday to end at 371.60. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

