Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹378.65 and closed at ₹381.35, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹392.75 and a low of ₹367.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹77,479.35 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹647 and above its 52-week low of ₹213. BSE volume recorded was 1,068,689 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|386.95
|Support 1
|365.1
|Resistance 2
|400.9
|Support 2
|357.2
|Resistance 3
|408.8
|Support 3
|343.25
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 27.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1068 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹392.75 & ₹367.90 yesterday to end at ₹371.60. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.