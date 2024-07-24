Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹635.8 and closed at ₹623.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹639, while the low was ₹562. The market capitalization stood at ₹123162.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹647 and ₹119.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,564,777 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 57 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹639 & ₹562 yesterday to end at ₹590.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend