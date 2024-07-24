Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -5.33 %. The stock closed at 623.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 590.7 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 635.8 and closed at 623.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 639, while the low was 562. The market capitalization stood at 123162.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 647 and 119.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,564,777 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 60 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 67492 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 57 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

24 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹623.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 639 & 562 yesterday to end at 590.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

