Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 5.77 %. The stock closed at 387.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.7 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day opened at 386.95, reached a high of 417.4, and closed at 387.35. The low for the day was 384. The market capitalization stood at 85423.27 crores. The 52-week high was at 424.95, and the low was at 116.15. The BSE volume for the day was 8619036 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has decreased by -0.11% and is currently trading at 409.25. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock has seen a significant increase of 231.92%, reaching 409.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.91% to 23501.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.02%
3 Months54.7%
6 Months131.63%
YTD125.7%
1 Year231.92%
24 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1423.5Support 1390.1
Resistance 2437.15Support 2370.35
Resistance 3456.9Support 3356.7
24 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 43.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 84 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36830 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 128.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 75 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

24 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹387.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 417.4 & 384 yesterday to end at 387.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.