Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day opened at ₹386.95, reached a high of ₹417.4, and closed at ₹387.35. The low for the day was ₹384. The market capitalization stood at 85423.27 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹424.95, and the low was at ₹116.15. The BSE volume for the day was 8619036 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has decreased by -0.11% and is currently trading at ₹409.25. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock has seen a significant increase of 231.92%, reaching ₹409.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.91% to 23501.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.02%
|3 Months
|54.7%
|6 Months
|131.63%
|YTD
|125.7%
|1 Year
|231.92%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|423.5
|Support 1
|390.1
|Resistance 2
|437.15
|Support 2
|370.35
|Resistance 3
|456.9
|Support 3
|356.7
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 43.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 128.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 75 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹417.4 & ₹384 yesterday to end at ₹387.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend