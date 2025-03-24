Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹360.60 and closed at ₹358.05, experiencing a high of ₹373.70 and a low of ₹352.50. The market capitalization stood at ₹75,321.35 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹647 and a low of ₹220. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,797,723 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 379.9 & a low of 369.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|382.32
|Support 1
|372.07
|Resistance 2
|386.23
|Support 2
|365.73
|Resistance 3
|392.57
|Support 3
|361.82
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 4.33% today, reaching ₹376.90, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty are also experiencing upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1223.0
|43.8
|3.71
|1648.0
|1013.25
|122190.35
|Indus Towers
|353.35
|4.5
|1.29
|460.7
|234.0
|93219.48
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|376.9
|15.65
|4.33
|647.0
|220.0
|78584.41
|Godrej Properties
|2151.0
|10.75
|0.5
|3400.0
|1903.85
|64644.27
|Oberoi Realty
|1672.55
|20.7
|1.25
|2349.8
|1315.15
|60814.29
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹373.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹384.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹384.37 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.73%, currently trading at ₹371.10. Over the past year, the shares have surged by 47.79%, reaching ₹371.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.72%
|3 Months
|-15.36%
|6 Months
|-33.61%
|YTD
|-14.51%
|1 Year
|47.79%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|373.28
|Support 1
|351.83
|Resistance 2
|384.37
|Support 2
|341.47
|Resistance 3
|394.73
|Support 3
|330.38
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 25.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1797 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹373.70 & ₹352.50 yesterday to end at ₹361.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.