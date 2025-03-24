Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 4.17 %. The stock closed at 361.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.30 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 360.60 and closed at 358.05, experiencing a high of 373.70 and a low of 352.50. The market capitalization stood at 75,321.35 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 647 and a low of 220. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,797,723 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 379.9 & a low of 369.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1382.32Support 1372.07
Resistance 2386.23Support 2365.73
Resistance 3392.57Support 3361.82
24 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:51 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 4.33% today, reaching 376.90, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty are also experiencing upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macrotech Developers1223.043.83.711648.01013.25122190.35
Indus Towers353.354.51.29460.7234.093219.48
Rail Vikas Nigam376.915.654.33647.0220.078584.41
Godrej Properties2151.010.750.53400.01903.8564644.27
Oberoi Realty1672.5520.71.252349.81315.1560814.29
24 Mar 2025, 09:34 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹376.30, up 4.17% from yesterday's ₹361.25

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 373.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 384.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 384.37 then there can be further positive price movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.73%, currently trading at 371.10. Over the past year, the shares have surged by 47.79%, reaching 371.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.72%
3 Months-15.36%
6 Months-33.61%
YTD-14.51%
1 Year47.79%
24 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1373.28Support 1351.83
Resistance 2384.37Support 2341.47
Resistance 3394.73Support 3330.38
24 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 270.0, 25.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2221
24 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14550 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1797 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹358.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 373.70 & 352.50 yesterday to end at 361.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

