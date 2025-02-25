Explore
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 364.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367.70 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 367.45 and closed at 371.60, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 369.45 and a low of 359.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 75,926.01 crore, with a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 213. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 590,033 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:50:44 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price increased by 0.97% today, reaching 367.70, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty experienced declines, Indus Towers saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macrotech Developers1192.75-2.45-0.21648.0978.0119168.07
Indus Towers333.73.651.11460.7231.3588035.49
Rail Vikas Nigam367.73.550.97647.0213.076666.19
Godrej Properties2005.95-25.65-1.263400.01904.360285.06
Oberoi Realty1573.6-8.35-0.532349.81274.0557216.44
25 Feb 2025, 09:36:22 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹367.70, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹364.15

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 367.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 358.93 and 369.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 358.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 369.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:19:42 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.66%, currently trading at 370.20. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 37.62%, reaching 370.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.34%
3 Months-10.57%
6 Months-36.91%
YTD-13.85%
1 Year37.62%
25 Feb 2025, 08:49:14 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1369.23Support 1358.93
Resistance 2374.47Support 2353.87
Resistance 3379.53Support 3348.63
25 Feb 2025, 08:33:13 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 270.0, 25.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.00111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2111
25 Feb 2025, 08:15:01 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16019 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 590 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:04:45 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹371.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 369.45 & 359.15 yesterday to end at 364.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

