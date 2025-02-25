Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹367.45 and closed at ₹371.60, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹369.45 and a low of ₹359.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹75,926.01 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 590,033 shares for the day.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price increased by 0.97% today, reaching ₹367.70, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty experienced declines, Indus Towers saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1192.75
|-2.45
|-0.2
|1648.0
|978.0
|119168.07
|Indus Towers
|333.7
|3.65
|1.11
|460.7
|231.35
|88035.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|367.7
|3.55
|0.97
|647.0
|213.0
|76666.19
|Godrej Properties
|2005.95
|-25.65
|-1.26
|3400.0
|1904.3
|60285.06
|Oberoi Realty
|1573.6
|-8.35
|-0.53
|2349.8
|1274.05
|57216.44
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹367.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹358.93 and ₹369.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹358.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 369.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.66%, currently trading at ₹370.20. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 37.62%, reaching ₹370.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.34%
|3 Months
|-10.57%
|6 Months
|-36.91%
|YTD
|-13.85%
|1 Year
|37.62%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|369.23
|Support 1
|358.93
|Resistance 2
|374.47
|Support 2
|353.87
|Resistance 3
|379.53
|Support 3
|348.63
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 25.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 590 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹369.45 & ₹359.15 yesterday to end at ₹364.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend