Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹591 and closed at ₹590.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹606.8 and the low was ₹583. The market capitalization stood at ₹123725.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹647 and the low is ₹119.75. The BSE volume for the day was 2069884 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|606.27
|Support 1
|582.27
|Resistance 2
|618.63
|Support 2
|570.63
|Resistance 3
|630.27
|Support 3
|558.27
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 54.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹606.8 & ₹583 yesterday to end at ₹593.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend