Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹410 and closed at ₹409.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹432 and the low was ₹405.25. The market cap stood at ₹86841.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹424.95 and a low of ₹116.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2,741,814 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹432 & ₹405.25 yesterday to end at ₹409.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend