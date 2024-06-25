Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 409.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 410 and closed at 409.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 432 and the low was 405.25. The market cap stood at 86841.09 crore, with a 52-week high of 424.95 and a low of 116.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2,741,814 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37292 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

25 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹409.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 432 & 405.25 yesterday to end at 409.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.