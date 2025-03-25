Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹367.75 and closed at ₹361.25, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹379.90 and a low of ₹365.00 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹77,468.92 crores, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹647.00, while the 52-week low is ₹220. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 891,057 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 891 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹379.90 & ₹365.00 yesterday to end at ₹371.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.