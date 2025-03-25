Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 2.85 %. The stock closed at 361.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 371.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 367.75 and closed at 361.25, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 379.90 and a low of 365.00 during the session. With a market capitalization of 77,468.92 crores, the stock's 52-week high stands at 647.00, while the 52-week low is 220. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 891,057 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13880 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 891 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹361.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 379.90 & 365.00 yesterday to end at 371.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.