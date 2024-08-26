Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹576.45 and closed at ₹572.6. The stock reached a high of ₹585.65 and a low of ₹576.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹120837.34 crore. Throughout the day, 105414 shares were traded on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹647, while the 52-week low is ₹122.85.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 579.0 and 575.75 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 575.75 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 579.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|577.95
|Support 1
|575.5
|Resistance 2
|579.2
|Support 2
|574.3
|Resistance 3
|580.4
|Support 3
|573.05
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock experienced a day's low of ₹575.55 and reached a high of ₹585.65 today.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam is 46.32% lower compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹576.5, down by 0.68%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam reached a high of 579.75 and a low of 576.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 577.28 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor further support levels at 574.67 and 573.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|579.0
|Support 1
|575.75
|Resistance 2
|581.0
|Support 2
|574.5
|Resistance 3
|582.25
|Support 3
|572.5
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|568.46
|10 Days
|562.96
|20 Days
|569.54
|50 Days
|523.40
|100 Days
|406.95
|300 Days
|311.87
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹576.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹561.97 and ₹587.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹561.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 587.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam had decreased by 50.91% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹579, down by 1.12%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 582.25 and 577.05 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 577.05 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 582.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|581.53
|Support 1
|577.28
|Resistance 2
|583.17
|Support 2
|574.67
|Resistance 3
|585.78
|Support 3
|573.03
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹578.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹561.97 and ₹587.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹561.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 587.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price increased by 0.65% today, reaching ₹576.35, while its peer companies showed mixed results. Shares of DLF, Indus Towers, and Godrej Properties declined, whereas Macrotech Developers saw an uptick. On the broader market front, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.61% and 0.65%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|DLF
|842.75
|-6.75
|-0.79
|967.0
|473.2
|208606.89
|Macrotech Developers
|1164.2
|2.7
|0.23
|1648.0
|641.05
|115774.59
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|576.35
|3.75
|0.65
|647.0
|122.85
|120170.13
|Indus Towers
|430.2
|-3.65
|-0.84
|453.45
|157.65
|115936.19
|Godrej Properties
|2868.2
|-14.2
|-0.49
|3400.0
|1525.75
|79747.33
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹416.0, 27.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹549.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam is 52.91% lower than it was yesterday, with the stock price at ₹578.7, a decrease of 1.07%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹585.65 & ₹576.45 yesterday to end at ₹579.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend