Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 572.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 576.9 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 576.45 and closed at 572.6. The stock reached a high of 585.65 and a low of 576.45. The market capitalization stood at 120837.34 crore. Throughout the day, 105414 shares were traded on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 647, while the 52-week low is 122.85.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:34 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 579.0 and 575.75 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 575.75 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 579.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1577.95Support 1575.5
Resistance 2579.2Support 2574.3
Resistance 3580.4Support 3573.05
26 Aug 2024, 01:03 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock experienced a day's low of 575.55 and reached a high of 585.65 today.

26 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -46.32% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam is 46.32% lower compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 576.5, down by 0.68%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:35 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam reached a high of 579.75 and a low of 576.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 577.28 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor further support levels at 574.67 and 573.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1579.0Support 1575.75
Resistance 2581.0Support 2574.5
Resistance 3582.25Support 3572.5
26 Aug 2024, 12:24 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days568.46
10 Days562.96
20 Days569.54
50 Days523.40
100 Days406.95
300 Days311.87
26 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹576.9, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹572.6

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 576.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 561.97 and 587.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 561.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 587.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:47 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -50.91% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam had decreased by 50.91% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 579, down by 1.12%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 582.25 and 577.05 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 577.05 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 582.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1581.53Support 1577.28
Resistance 2583.17Support 2574.67
Resistance 3585.78Support 3573.03
26 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹578.15, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹572.6

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 578.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 561.97 and 587.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 561.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 587.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's share price increased by 0.65% today, reaching 576.35, while its peer companies showed mixed results. Shares of DLF, Indus Towers, and Godrej Properties declined, whereas Macrotech Developers saw an uptick. On the broader market front, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.61% and 0.65%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
DLF842.75-6.75-0.79967.0473.2208606.89
Macrotech Developers1164.22.70.231648.0641.05115774.59
Rail Vikas Nigam576.353.750.65647.0122.85120170.13
Indus Towers430.2-3.65-0.84453.45157.65115936.19
Godrej Properties2868.2-14.2-0.493400.01525.7579747.33
26 Aug 2024, 11:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 416.0, 27.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 549.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
26 Aug 2024, 10:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -52.91% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Rail Vikas Nigam is 52.91% lower than it was yesterday, with the stock price at 578.7, a decrease of 1.07%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:26 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹572.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 585.65 & 576.45 yesterday to end at 579.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

